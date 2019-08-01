The Protocol School of Washington Announces The 2019 Global Education Summit

WASHINGTON, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- From the roaring 20's style welcome reception to a gala featuring a keynote address by His Excellency Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State, UAE Government, and a closing session on Permission to Feel with Dr. Marc Brackett, Founding Director of the Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence, The Protocol School of Washington announces the full agenda for its 2019 Global Education Summit. Over an immersive three-day international forum taking place August 21-24 at the historic Mayflower Hotel, the Summit offers a diverse program of sessions by recognized industry experts focusing on the most important aspects of global diplomacy.

Just a few of the announced keynote addresses and educational sessions include:

Leadership Essentials by Bill Treasurer, Founder & Chief Encouragement Officer, Giant Leap Consulting

Hot Technologies 2020 with James Spellos , President, Meeting U

Diplomats and Consular Officers: Who They Are, What They Do, and How They Can Help You with Sonia Garza-Monarchi , President, Garza Protocol Associates, LLC

Superstitions, Folklore and Traditions: The Fascinating Links Between Beliefs and Behavior by Robert Hickey , Deputy Director, The Protocol School of Washington .

Concept and Trends on Enhancing Customer Engagement panel with Jamal Al Awadi , Vice President of Guest Experience, Etihad Airways; Brian O'Connor , Summit Chair, VP Communications, Princess Cruises; Mike Dominguez , CEO, Associated Luxury Hotels International (ALHI); and Bruce Rohr , Senior Director of Global Brand Management & Marketing for The Luxury Collection, representing the Marriott portfolio of luxury brands.

The Nonverbal Advantage: Reading people and Decoding their Emotions with Dr. Irvine Nugent , Irvine Nugent & Associates

"As we celebrate our 30th anniversary, our Global Education Summit is shaping up to include a 'Who's Who' list of leading experts in international diplomacy, protocol and cultural awareness," said Pamela Eyring, president of The Protocol School of Washington. "From global executives and diplomats to government leaders and entrepreneurs, our Global Education Summit is a one of a kind gathering in the nation's capital and a unique opportunity for participants to learn ways to promote civility, respect and cultural sensitivity in our interpersonal relationships so that we all may live enriched and prosperous lives."

To view the full agenda for the PSOW's 2019 Global Education Summit and to secure your participation, visit www.psow.edu/summit/.

THE PROTOCOL SCHOOL OF WASHINGTON (PSOW): is accredited by the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education and Training - providing international protocol, cross-cultural awareness, business etiquette and image training that prepares professionals with the critical behaviors necessary to build lasting business relationships. PSOW's reach spans the globe with more than 5,000 graduates from 80+ countries.

