The Province of Buenos Aires Extends Expiration of Invitation Memorandum (as defined below)

LA PLATA, Buenos Aires, Argentina, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Province of Buenos Aires (the " Province ") today announced that it has further extended the expiration of its invitation (the " Invitation ") made to holders of certain eligible bonds (the " Eligible Bonds ") listed in the Invitation Memorandum dated April 24, 2020 (as amended and supplemented from time to time, the " Invitation Memorandum ") to submit orders to exchange their Eligible Bonds for new bonds pursuant to the terms and subject to the conditions described in the Invitation Memorandum from 5:00 p.m., Central European Time, on August 14, 2020, to 5:00 p.m., Central European Time, on September 11, 2020 (the " Expiration "), unless further extended or early terminated. Accordingly, assuming that the Province, among other things, does not further extend the Expiration or terminate the Invitation early, the Invitation Period (as defined in the Invitation Memorandum) is extended through the new Expiration, the Results Announcement Date (as defined in the Invitation Memorandum) shall be on September 14, 2020 or as early as practicable thereafter, and the Execution Date, the Effective Date and the Settlement Date, each as defined in the Invitation Memorandum, shall be on September 18, 2020 or as early as practicable thereafter.

The Province has engaged BofA Securities, Inc. and Citigroup Global Markets Inc. to act as dealer managers for the Invitation. D.F. King is acting as exchange, tabulation and information agent. Any questions or requests for assistance regarding the Invitation may be directed to BofA Securities, Inc. at +1 (888) 292-0070 (toll free) or +1 (646) 855-8988 (collect) or Citigroup Global Markets Inc. at +1 (800) 558-3745 (toll free) and +1 (212) 723 6106 (collect).

Eligible Holders (as defined below), or custodians for such holders, of Eligible Bonds may obtain a copy of the Invitation Memorandum by contacting the dealer managers by calling any one of the numbers above or D.F. King at its email address ([email protected]) or telephone number (+44 20 7920 9700 or +1 212-232-3233) or by download, following registration, via: https://sites.dfkingltd.com/PBA

