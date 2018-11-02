LONDON, Nov. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The global PU sole (footwear polyurethane) market is projected to witness a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5605404





The PU sole (footwear polyurethane) market size is estimated at USD 4.55 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 5.79 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.9%. The high growth is attributed to the growth of the footwear industry, which is characterized by changing fashion and lifestyle trends. The use of Polyurethane in footwear offers superior properties such as high mechanical strength, which makes shoes robust and durable. It can be used for different types of shoes such as sports, leisure, slippers & sandals, work, and safety. PU sole (footwear polyurethane) is finding increased use in various footwear types such as sports, leisure, work & safety, and slippers & sandals.



Slippers & sandals - the largest footwear type in the overall PU sole (footwear polyurethane) market.



The slippers & sandals segment is estimated to be the largest footwear in the overall PU sole (footwear polyurethane) market. The large market size for this segment is attributed to consumer preference towards slippers & sandals in the developing economies.

Methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) raw material is the fastest-growing segment in the overall PU sole (footwear polyurethane) market.



Methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) is a raw material for PU sole (footwear polyurethane). MDI is the most widely-used aromatic diisocyanate in PU sole (footwear polyurethane), which primarily exists in three isomers, namely 2,2'- MDI, 2,4'-MDI, and 4,4'-MDI. 4,4'-MDI isomer is used in shoe sole formulation. In order to make polyurethane for footwear, MDI is reacted with polyols in the presence of other additives. MDI-based polyurethanes have applications in compact outsoles and unit soles. The properties of methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) such as high degree of stiffness and resilience is expected to drive the market for this segment.



APAC is the largest and the fastest-growing market for PU sole (footwear polyurethane).

APAC is estimated to be the largest and the fastest-growing market for PU sole (footwear polyurethane).The high growth rate of the market in the region is due to the increasing production of footwear from countries such as China, India, Indonesia, and Vietnam.



China is estimated to be the largest market for PU sole (footwear polyurethane) in APAC.Indonesia is estimated to be the fastest-growing market in the region as well as globally.



The regional demand is expected to increase during the forecast period, owing to the growing population and consumer spending.China is the leading manufacturer and consumer of footwear in APAC.



The high demand for sports and casual footwear is expected to drive the demand for PU sole (footwear polyurethane) in the region.



Extensive primary interviews were conducted to determine and verify the market size for several segments and subsegments and information gathered through secondary research.



The breakup of primary interviews is given below.

• By Company Type - Tier 1 – 20%, Tier 2 – 55%, and Tier 3 – 25%

• By Designation - C level – 50%, Director level – 25%, and Others – 25%

• By Region - North America – 60%, Europe – 20%, APAC – 10%, the Middle East & Africa – 5%, and South America – 5%.



The leading players in the global PU sole (footwear polyurethane) market include BASF SE (Germany), Covestro (Germany), DowDuPont (US), Huntsman (US), Wanhua Chemical Group (China), and Coim Group (Italy).



Research Coverage:

This research report categorizes the global PU sole (footwear polyurethane) market on the basis of footwear type, raw material, and region.The report includes detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



The detailed analysis of key market players provides insights into business overviews, products & services, key strategies, investments & expansions, mergers & acquisitions, and recent developments in the market.



Reasons to Buy the Report:

1. This report segments the global PU sole (footwear polyurethane) market comprehensively and provides the closest approximations of market sizes for the overall market and subsegments across various verticals and regions.



2. The report will help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



3. This report will help stakeholders understand the major competitors and gain insights to enhance their positions in the business. The competitive landscape section includes expansions, new product developments, and mergers & acquisitions undertaken in the market.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5605404



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

