The Public Safety Analytics Market is expected to witness a CAGR of over 29.39% during the forecast period (2021 - 2026).

Owing to the increasing security threats, it has become imperative for public safety agencies to collaborate and share information regarding possible threats to work towards a preventive mechanism to ensure optimal safety.

Key Highlights

Governments are increasingly developing mitigation plans to reduce the response time and damage caused by natural and artificial disasters and save more lives than ever before. There has been a drastic increase in the number of mass shootings across the world. For instance, the Boston Police Department (BPD) invested in the full spectrum of public safety, accounting for almost 3.8% or USD 14.6 million increase over the previous fiscal year.

Countries across the world are investing in enhancing their surveillance and communication systems. For instance, the Ipswich City Council (Australia) is adopting new technologies such as video analytics. The video analytics platform has enabled this city to become more innovative, supporting law enforcement, optimizing municipal operations, and transforming the video into actionable intelligence for the benefit of the residents.

) is adopting new technologies such as video analytics. The video analytics platform has enabled this city to become more innovative, supporting law enforcement, optimizing municipal operations, and transforming the video into actionable intelligence for the benefit of the residents. Law enforcement agencies are always facing complex and continuously evolving crimes. To decrease the rate of crime and increase the speed of response, countries worldwide are adopting technologies such as data collation and analysis. For this, the Indian Police force has started taking an increasing interest in analytics. They are also using predictive analytics to know which areas are most prone to crimes.

Apart from law enforcement, fire and emergency medical services have also embraced analytics. For instance, the Boston Fire Department adopted analytics to manage its operations while preventing fires. This has helped the fire department make better decisions on making personnel or equipment adjustments according to the situation.

Given the criticality of the roles of first responders and public servants, being the frontlines of responding to an unprecedented public health emergency, such as the COVID-19 outbreak, attracted considerable attention toward public safety. To protect first responders, multiple departments are observed handling calls over the phone. On the other hand, agencies have been struggling with keeping workforces productive as more are quarantined at home and protecting officers from handling contaminated evidence.

Key Market Trends

Law Enforcement Expected to Hold a Significant Share

High risks from growing incidences of terrorist attacks are major trigger points that lead to digital spending across public safety. With solutions aiming at digital technology, police officers are kept ahead of criminals.

Government and law enforcement agencies are transitioning toward advanced public safety technologies. The primary stakeholders are improving intelligence gathering while strengthening community and policing by spending on public safety solutions. Access to real-time data is expected to enhance global public safety.

The innovative public safety technologies utilize gunshot detection systems, crime-mapping platforms, license-plate readers, and facial recognition software to combat crime. As terrorists have expanded from causing physical harm to include the digital world, the stakeholders should also be equipped with necessary technologies.

Basic penetration of AI and ML has offered an innovative outlook on addressing crime by identifying and correlating data points and transform them into actionable insights. Multiple vendors have been banking on the same, enabling people and resources to provide safer responses and reduced risk.

Police departments have adopted machine learning and artificial intelligence to make informed policing decisions. The New York Police Department saw significant potential in pattern recognition algorithms, AI, and unstructured data into structured data. By using Patternizr, multiple law enforcement agencies have deployed machine learning and pattern recognition analytics to spot similarities in crime and help improve public safety against accidents and terrorism outbreaks.

North America is Expected to Hold the Largest Share

North America has traditionally been the most proactive and a leading spender towards public safety initiatives. The United States is facing lots of challenges that have threatened the safety of its citizen. The issues range from Terrorism, mass shooting, Prison management, natural calamities, migration, and many more. With the growing rate of crimes, the demand for the public safety analytics market is likely to grow over the forecast period.

Louisville MetroSafe deployed Intergraph Business Intelligence for Public Safety software from Hexagon to help in analysis and performance monitoring. The software allows MetroSafe to measure and evaluate response, determine where response times are distributed, and collect and report vital information in real-time.

The stringent governmental regulations for industrial safety are factors driving the demand for public safety in the United States . The Patriot Act of 2001 identified several locations and areas requiring security, such as agriculture and food, emergency services, defense, IT, energy and power, transportation and shipping, banking, chemical and hazardous manufacturing industry, and national monuments.

Moreover, the crime rate in the United States is a more severe issue, which the government is trying to address through public safety. Traditionally, the crime rate has decreased drastically since 1992, when the government first introduced digital initiatives in law and order. However, there has been a slight increase in the crimes committed in recent years, since 2014.

A study conducted and released by Zebra Technologies Corp. (2020) advocated that public safety agencies need to speed up the adoption of technologies in order to overcome some of the most significant operational challenges in the wake of pandemic situations such as COVID-19 to safeguard public safety professionals such as the firefighters, police officers and the emergency medical technicians (EMT) as they remain on the front lines and take extreme personal risks to serve the communities.

Governments across regions are investing in enhancing their surveillance and communication systems. For instance, the Boston Police Department(BPD) invested in the full spectrum of public safety, accounting for almost 3.8% or USD 14.6 million increase over the previous fiscal year. BPD was reported to focus on new technological improvements as part of their mission to safeguard the citizens, including the rollout of additional mobile devices, security upgrades at the evidence storage facility, additional automatic license plate recognition cameras, and the department-wide USD 56 million radio replacement project. Such investments are evident across regions and are indicative of the increasing reliance on technology solutions.

