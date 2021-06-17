The Pulse Oximeters Global Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 6.65% Between 2020 to 2026

DUBLIN, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pulse Oximeters Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global pulse oximeters market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The report predicts the global pulse oximeters market to grow with a CAGR of 6.65% over the forecast period from 2020-2026. The study on pulse oximeters market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.



The report on pulse oximeters market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global pulse oximeters market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global pulse oximeters market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases to drive the demand for pulse oximeters in the hospitals

Growing acceptance of home health care

2) Restraints

Low awareness in low-income economies

3) Opportunities

Growing research for the development of all-day wearable pulse oximeters

Segment Covered

The global pulse oximeters market is segmented on the basis of type, and end-user.



The Global Pulse Oximeters Market by Type

Fingertip Pulse Oximeters

Hand-Held Pulse Oximeters

Other Pulse Oximeters

The Global Pulse Oximeters Market by End-User

Hospitals and Other Healthcare Facilities

Homecare

Company Profiles

The companies covered in the report include

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Medtronic Plc

Smiths Medical

Nonin

Meditech Equipment Co, Ltd.

GE Healthcare

Masimo Corporation

Contec Medical Systems Co., Ltd.

Spacelabs Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the pulse oximeters market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the pulse oximeters market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global pulse oximeters market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Pulse Oximeters Market Highlights

2.2. Pulse Oximeters Market Projection

2.3. Pulse Oximeters Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Pulse Oximeters Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Pulse Oximeters Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by End-user

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Pulse Oximeters Market



4. Pulse Oximeters Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Pulse Oximeters Market by Type

5.1. Fingertip Pulse Oximeters

5.2. Hand-Held Pulse Oximeters

5.3. Other Pulse Oximeters



6. Global Pulse Oximeters Market by End-user

6.1. Hospitals and Other Healthcare Facilities

6.2. Homecare



7. Global Pulse Oximeters Market by Region 2020-2026

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Pulse Oximeters Market by Type

7.1.2. North America Pulse Oximeters Market by End-user

7.1.3. North America Pulse Oximeters Market by Country

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Europe Pulse Oximeters Market by Type

7.2.2. Europe Pulse Oximeters Market by End-user

7.2.3. Europe Pulse Oximeters Market by Country

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.3.1. Asia-Pacific Pulse Oximeters Market by Type

7.3.2. Asia-Pacific Pulse Oximeters Market by End-user

7.3.3. Asia-Pacific Pulse Oximeters Market by Country

7.4. RoW

7.4.1. RoW Pulse Oximeters Market by Type

7.4.2. RoW Pulse Oximeters Market by End-user

7.4.3. RoW Pulse Oximeters Market by Sub-region



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Pulse Oximeters Market

8.2. Companies Profiled

8.2.1. Nihon Kohden Corporation

8.2.2. Medtronic Plc

8.2.3. Smiths Medical

8.2.4. Nonin

8.2.5. Meditech Equipment Co, Ltd.

8.2.6. GE Healthcare

8.2.7. Masimo Corporation

8.2.8. Contec Medical Systems Co., Ltd.

8.2.9. Spacelabs Healthcare

8.2.10. Koninklijke Philips N.V.



