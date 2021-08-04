The Pure Power of Full-Spectrum CBD Oil - Clean Beauty & Wellness™ Launches New Line of Products for Better Living, Featuring USDA-Certified Organically Grown Hemp Oil

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Beauty & Wellness™ officially announced the launch of an entire line of cannabidiol (CBD) beauty and wellness products using full-spectrum CBD extract – the most effective extract currently available on the market. Clean Beauty and Wellness™ products were developed and curated by a fitness trainer in partnership with scientists at the forefront of hemp-derived formulas known for antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Clean Beauty and Wellness™ offers free standard shipping on all orders and a limited-time 10% off coupon for every first-time purchase.

Three intensive healing options formulated with full spectrum CBD penetrate deeply to provide intense and rapid relief for isolated muscle tension and chronic conditions. CBD, an anti-inflammatory, works directly with Defensil to calm skin, while nutrients like Omega-3 and 6 reduce dryness and patchiness and increase tolerance to everyday skin irritations including sunburn, epilation and stress.

"There is a lot of information out there and it can quickly become confusing," said Susan McMenamin, Clean Beauty & Wellness™ founder. "We absolutely encourage people to learn as much as they can, but what consumers really need to understand is there is a big difference between plain CBD products and purchasing full-spectrum CBD oil. Most CBD oil just focuses on cannabidiol, or terpenes, using imbalanced percentages. Or worse – creating completely mysterious blends. Full-spectrum CBD contains all of the beneficial compounds originally present in the hemp plant – including CBC, CBN, and CBG – exactly as mother nature intended. Research calls using all of these together synergistically the Entourage Effect. And our formulas support that approach."

Clean Beauty & Wellness™: The Strength of Full Spectrum CBD Oil

Representing a variety of wellness and beauty uses, some featured Clean Beauty & Wellness™ products include:

CBD Tinctures : A line of full-spectrum CBD tinctures for relaxation and overall health. With positive effects for mind and body, high potency one-ounce formulas are offered in dosages from 1000mg to 5000mg.

: A line of full-spectrum CBD tinctures for relaxation and overall health. With positive effects for mind and body, high potency one-ounce formulas are offered in dosages from 1000mg to 5000mg. Roll With It: Roll away muscle tension and discomfort with a travel-friendly gel formulated with topical anesthetic Lidocaine (4%). Further enhanced with the soothing and emollient properties of green tea, chamomile, and primrose extract, CBD, horse chestnut, turmeric, and other natural hydrators and anti-inflammatory agents.

Roll away muscle tension and discomfort with a travel-friendly gel formulated with topical anesthetic Lidocaine (4%). Further enhanced with the soothing and emollient properties of green tea, chamomile, and primrose extract, CBD, horse chestnut, turmeric, and other natural hydrators and anti-inflammatory agents. Let It Grow: Hair growth shampoo that restores buoyancy and hydration to hair strands with 50mg of CBD and clinically supported, organically derived AnaGain™ to stimulate growth at the very roots.

Hair growth shampoo that restores buoyancy and hydration to hair strands with 50mg of CBD and clinically supported, organically derived AnaGain™ to stimulate growth at the very roots. Sunshine Serum plus Vitamin C: Infused with CBD oil and formulated with fatty acids and omegas to feed skin tissues. Counteracts dryness, while restoring sebum oil balance; pure vitamin C to combat free radicals and correct hyperpigmentation and age spots.

About Clean Beauty & Wellness™

Clean Beauty & Wellness™ is a female-founded, made in the U.S.A., maker of high-quality CBD products blended for the greatest efficacy possible. Providing tinctures, shampoos, skincare, nutritional supplements, and roll-on pain relief gels, each product is blended with the most powerful full-spectrum CBD oil available – legal in all 50 U.S. states, pesticide free, and totally compliant with State Department of Agriculture regulations. All products are manufactured in an FDA-registered facility, subject to annual inspections and comply with cGMP (current Good Manufacturing Practices) requirements. And all products are third-party tested by an ISO/IEC 17025:2021 accredited testing laboratory. Learn more at: www.CleanBeautyAndWellness.com.

Disclaimer: Statements regarding Clean Beauty & Wellness™ CBD products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

