The Q India Appoints Simran Hoon as CEO

MUMBAI, India and TORONTO, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Curt Marvis, CEO and Co-Founder of QYOU Media Inc. (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF) has announced that The Q India, the company's Hindi language youth oriented channel available in over 100 million TV households and to over 612 million OTT and mobile users in India, has appointed Ms. Simran Hoon as the inaugural Chief Executive Officer of QYOU Media's subsidiary The Q India. Ms. Hoon, who will be Mumbai based, has held leadership roles in advertising sales for over two decades driving massive and sustained revenue growth for major media companies including Viacom, Zee, Disney/Star and Sony. In addition, throughout her distinguished career she has gained recognition for "out-of-the-box" campaigns that have driven revenue across TV, Digital and online platforms.

Curt Marvis, CEO and Co-Founder of QYOU Media commented, "It is difficult to put into words our excitement over having a new operating partner like Simran Hoon join our team. She is a true legend of ad sales and creative revenue generating initiatives in India. It is a testament to the growth trajectory that The Q India is experiencing that enables us to attract a leader and visionary like Simran. While she obviously will help us drive greater sales momentum across all distribution segments, she will also contribute her vast experience and acumen in creating some of India's most well known and lasting media brands. This is a huge step forward for us as a company and we are thrilled to welcome Simran to our team".

Simran Hoon began her TV sales career with Sony Television Networks in 1995. She quickly rose up the ranks serving in leadership ad sales roles at ZEE and Star (Disney) thereafter. Her most prestigious accomplishment was being a founding member of one of the most successful TV channels in India from the Viacom 18 stable - Colors - where she is credited with growing numbers exponentially by 6X during her tenure with the group. Under her leadership, Colors grew to become the leader in revenue across all Hindi General Entertainment Channels (GEC). She maintains unparalleled relationships with top brands and agencies across India and has championed going beyond the traditional "30 second spot sale" to drive integrated campaigns across all platforms while opening up new revenue streams.

Simran Hoon, incoming Chief Executive Officer of QYOU Media India Pvt Ltd. added, "I could not be more excited at this moment to help lead The Q India forward in its mission to become the leading media brand in India serving the Young India audience. Curt, Sunder, Krishna and their amazing team have done an incredible job in building the foundation of a major media business. I am now tasked with helping and guiding them towards taking it to the next level and my confidence and drive to succeed in this mission is beyond anything I have ever felt. While India is experiencing incredible hardship right now, we will grow as a company and brand looking to embrace these challenges by providing hope, perseverance, promise for better things...and some great relief and entertainment to our growing fan base. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity".

The Q India is an advertiser and influencer marketing supported Hindi language content brand, channel and VOD provider delivering hit digital programming from social media stars and leading digital video creators targeting Young Indian audiences. The channel has recently become India's fastest growing youth entertainment brand reaching 48.07 Gross Rating Points (GRP) on BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council) in April 2021. With a growing library of over 1000 programs, and beginning in April with the addition of DD Free Dish, the channel reaches an audience of over 712 million via 100 million television homes with partners including DD Free Dish, TATA Sky, DISH TV and SitiNetworks; 380 million OTT users via platforms including ShemarooMe, MX Player, ZEE5, and Dish Watcho; and 232 million users on mobile and digital platforms including Snap, JioTV, Airtel Xstream, Amazon Fire TV, Chingari and Samsung TV Plus.

QYOU Media operates in India and the United States producing and distributing content created by social media stars and digital content creators. In India, we curate, produce and distribute premium content including television networks and VOD for cable and satellite television, OTT and mobile platforms. In the United States, we manage influencer marketing campaigns for major film studios and brands. Founded and created by industry veterans from Lionsgate, MTV, Disney and Sony, QYOU Media's millennial and Gen Z-focused content reaches more than 710 million consumers around the world. Experience our work at www.qyoumedia.com and www.theq.tv

