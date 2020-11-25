The Q Link Wireless Friday Deal Is Here--Score This Stellar Deal While Supplies Last

DANIA BEACH, Fla., Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ending November 29th, Q Link Wireless will release a limited supply of Quest 5 smartphones for just $19.99.

New subscribers can get this incredible stocking stuffer where they'll also receive:

3 Gigs of high-speed Data

UNLIMITED talk and text

FREE SIM Card shipping

zero phone bills for life

Visit https://qlinkwireless.com/signup/blackfriday-2020/ to experience premium wireless without a contract and hidden fees.

"Q Link Wireless always offers a great customer experience from the comfort of your home," explains Chief Operations Office, Rafa Carvajal. "In these unprecedented times, we are pleased to present our best Black Friday deal yet."

From FREE cell phone service and a newly expanded 4G LTE/5G network to FREE international calls, Q Link Wireless offers you premium wireless connection 365 days of the year.

"Q Link keeps customers connected year around with premium coverage," adds Issa Asad, founder of Q Link Wireless. "Our subscribers now even get upgraded coverage on America's largest 4G LTE/5G network."

About Q Link Wireless

Q Link Wireless is a pioneer in the telecommunications industry. The company understands that communication is a life essential to connect with loved ones, employers and emergency services. Q Link Wireless is able to offer free and discounted wireless services because they are an approved provider of the federal Lifeline Assistance program. The Lifeline Assistance program was created in 1984 by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) under Ronald Reagan and updated in 1996. It allows low-income individuals who cannot afford a mobile phone to obtain one at affordable rates, ensuring they have basic communication services that help them live safely and productively. The Lifeline Assistance program is funded by collective fees that make up the Universal Service Fund (USF). These USF fees are collected by all wireless service providers. Created in 1997 by the FCC, the USF meets universal service goals to monetarily contribute towards the safeguarding and advancement of accessible and reasonable communication services.

