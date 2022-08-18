The QbD Group appoints new COO and Senior Director Integration to further align the Group's international activities and acquisition integration processes

ANTWERP, Belgium, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The QbD Group, formerly known as Quality by Design (QbD), a privately held company with worldwide operations, offering quality solutions to companies in the life science industry, today announced the appointment of Bart Crommelinck as COO and Jurgen Verstraete as Director Integration. The recent rebranding to QbD Group reflects QBD's ongoing transformation into a multinational company employing over 450 highly qualified professionals, with a strong growth and expansion to new services and markets. The Group now serves a broad spectrum of the life science industry, with a focus on ATMPs, medical devices, IVDs, and digital health. The appointment of Bart and Jurgen will help align business and integration processes of newly acquired and to acquire companies worldwide.

QbD Group's new COO, Bart Crommelinkck, left, and new Senior Director Integration, Jurgen Verstraete, right

Bart Crommelinck was COO of AXI, an all-round IT partner in Belgium and the Netherlands with a focus on the Retail, Healthcare, Finance, Service and Industry sectors with various solutions and services. Bart brings 20 years of experience in different start-ups, SME's as well as in banks and telecommunications companies.

Jurgen Verstraete is a senior-operations executive with international focus within Tech/SAAS companies. In the past, Jurgen worked at Ogone (now Worldline), a Belgian payments services provider where he gained experience in mergers, acquisitions and integrations. He was also active at MindSource, a tech company in the heart of Silicon Valley (California), focused on consultancy and provision of top-tier talent in the areas of mobile & front-end development and quality assurance for Silicon Valley's top employers.

Bart Van Acker, founder and CEO of QbD, said:

"This is an exciting time for the QBD Group as we are still growing our already broad ecosystem through strategic alliances and acquisitions to offer an increasingly wide range of skills and expertise from individual brands that have become successful in their own right. We call that our QbDream growth story. This growth however needs a firm alignment of our international business processes and the integration of newly acquired companies, enriching our high-quality portfolio of services. Both Bart and Jurgen bring a wealth of experience in those fields to QbD Group. They will ensure a smooth communication between our different divisions, as well as a swift final phase of acquisition and post-acquisition processes."

About the QbD Group:

Since 2011, QbD has been providing quality solutions for product development and manufacturing. The QbD Group's team offers the skills and expertise for solving complex problems for companies active in the life sciences. The QbD Group is headquartered in Belgium and has over 450 consultants worldwide in the Netherlands, Spain, France, UK, Switzerland, Mexico, Colombia, and the US.

QbD Group offers potential clients a range of services within seven new divisions:

Regulatory Affairs : We help our clients in their journey throughout the entire drug and medical device regulatory lifecycle.

: We help our clients in their journey throughout the entire drug and medical device regulatory lifecycle. Clinical: We are an expert clinical solutions provider specialized in medical devices and biotech, offering global CRO services and consultancy.

We are an expert clinical solutions provider specialized in medical devices and biotech, offering global CRO services and consultancy. Qualification and Validation: We guarantee that products meet quality demands and comply with regulations through the qualification and validation of your equipment, facilities, and process support.

We guarantee that products meet quality demands and comply with regulations through the qualification and validation of your equipment, facilities, and process support. Quality Assurance: We offer the full range of QA services necessary to get your product to market in a safe and compliant way, including auditing from certified auditors, setting up your QMS, and all QP (Qualified Person) activities.

We offer the full range of QA services necessary to get your product to market in a safe and compliant way, including auditing from certified auditors, setting up your QMS, and all QP (Qualified Person) activities. Quality Control: Our QC division consists of a GMP laboratory that offers analytical services for testing pharmaceutical raw materials, excipients, and release testing of finished products.

Our QC division consists of a GMP laboratory that offers analytical services for testing pharmaceutical raw materials, excipients, and release testing of finished products. Software solutions & services: Our solutions include a cloud-based and pre-validated QMS built for the life sciences, as well as eIFU services which enable IVD and MD manufacturers to digitalize paper Instructions For Use. Our range of services include Computer System Validation and Digital Health services.

Our solutions include a cloud-based and pre-validated QMS built for the life sciences, as well as eIFU services which enable IVD and MD manufacturers to digitalize paper Instructions For Use. Our range of services include Computer System Validation and Digital Health services. Go-to-market: We help you launch your product to market by providing marketing and communication services, business development support and sales strategy.

To learn more, visit www.qbdgroup.com.

