The Qt Company Launches Qt 6.0

ESPOO, Finland, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Qt Company (Nasdaq Helsinki: QTCOM) today launched a new major version of its software development platform, Qt 6.0. It has been re-architected to be a foundation for the future with a focus on productivity.

Qt is used by leading companies like Daimler, LG, and Bosch to design, develop, and deploy their cross-platform applications and graphical user interfaces. Qt lives in desktop applications, embedded systems, and mobile devices in consumer electronics, vehicles, medical devices, and industrial automation systems across the world.

With its sixth major version, Qt aims to provide a one-stop-shop for software design and development under a new philosophy based on three pillars.

Productivity Platform for the Future

Qt 6 is built with productivity as its cornerstone to close the gap between the increasing amount of software requirements rising with the exponential growth of the IoT and the stagnant growth of available software developers. Productivity-enhancing tools and APIs empower teams to increase their throughput and deliver large cost reductions and new business opportunities to Qt customers and users.

Next-Generation User Experiences

A new graphics architecture and programming language improvements make for more powerful, flexible, and leaner software. The tools within Qt have been unified and made easier to use by developers and designers alike, enhancing collaboration within cross-functional teams to build consistently branded 2D and 3D applications.

Limitless Scalability

In Qt 6, the same code can be used on any hardware of any size, from microcontrollers to supercomputers, and on any operating system – even bare metal (without an operating system). Even upcoming architectures are covered by Qt 6, so switching to a new platform mid-project becomes an opportunity instead of a nightmare.

"In addition to introducing new tools to design advanced 2D and 3D graphics and improving coding efficiency so even ultra-low-cost hardware can power smartphone-like user interfaces, we have been pursuing a new philosophy with Qt 6. With Qt 6, we have been putting a lot of effort into unifying our tools and framework to be a productivity platform that seamlessly supports the entire software development lifecycle," says Lars Knoll, Chief Maintainer of The Qt Project.

Learn more about Qt 6 here.

About The Qt Company

Qt Group (Nasdaq Helsinki: QTCOM) is a global software company with a strong presence in more than 70 industries and is the leading independent technology behind millions of devices and applications. Qt is used by major global companies and developers worldwide, and the technology enables its customers to deliver exceptional user experiences and advance their digital transformation initiatives. The company's net sales in 2019 totaled 58,4 MEUR, and it employs some 340 people. To learn more, visit http://qt.io.

