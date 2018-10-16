The Quaker Oats Company Issues Voluntary Recall of a Small Quantity of Cap'n Crunch's Peanut Butter Crunch Cereal Distributed to Five Target Stores Due to Possible Health Risk

CHICAGO, Nov. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Quaker Oats Company, a subsidiary of PepsiCo, Inc., today announced a voluntary recall of a small quantity of Cap'n Crunch's Peanut Butter Crunch cereal due to the potential presence of Salmonella. While the potentially affected product only reached five specific Target stores and is limited to 21 boxes of one variety with two Best Before Dates, Quaker is initiating the voluntary recall to protect public health.

Cap’n Crunches Peanut Butter Crunch cereal and where to find the Best Before Date and UPC code

The recall was initiated as the result of a routine sampling program by the company, which revealed the finished product may contain bacteria. Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The product being recalled was distributed in limited quantities only to the five Target stores listed below. This recall only includes 21 outstanding boxes purchased after Nov 5 :

17.1 ounce boxes of Cap'n Crunch's Peanut Butter Crunch cereal with UPC code 0 30000 6211 1 and Best Before Dates of JUL 30 19 or JUL 31 19 purchased at the following Target stores:

Store Address City State Zip Super Target 4001 N 132nd St Omaha NE 68164 P-Fresh 4250 Rusty Rd Saint Louis MO 63128 Super Target 10800 E 21st St N Wichita KS 67206 Super Target 8201 S 40th St. Lincoln NE 68516 P-Fresh 1040 NE Coronado Blue Springs MO 64014

A picture of the product listed above and information about how to identify the recalled products can be found on www.capncrunch.com and is provided below.

There are no other Quaker products being recalled. The company is working closely with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to further investigate this issue and ensure the recalled products are removed from store shelves and are no longer distributed. In the meantime, the company is taking these actions out of commitment to and concern for consumers. No illnesses related to Salmonella have been confirmed to date.

Consumers who have purchased the above products are advised not to consume them, and urged to dispose of or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. They can direct any questions to 800-234-6281, Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (EST), or find more information at cu.pepsico.com/capncrunch.

About The Quaker® Oats Company

The Quaker Oats Company, headquartered in Chicago, is a unit of PepsiCo, Inc., one of the world's largest consumer packaged goods companies. For more than 135 years, Quaker's brands have served as symbols of quality, great taste and nutrition. Holding leadership positions in their respective categories, Quaker® Oats, Quaker® Rice Cakes and Quaker Chewy® Granola Bars are consumer favorites. For more information, please visit www.QuakerOats.com, www.Facebook.com/Quaker or follow us on Twitter @Quaker.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $63 billion in net revenue in 2017, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 22 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

At the heart of PepsiCo is Performance with Purpose – our fundamental belief that the success of our company is inextricably linked to the sustainability of the world around us. We believe that continuously improving the products we sell, operating responsibly to protect our planet and empowering people around the world enable PepsiCo to run a successful global company that creates long-term value for society and our shareholders. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

Media Contact: Consumer Contact: Gina Judge 312-821-2621 Gina.Judge1@pepsico.com 800-234-6281 cu.pepsico.com/capncrunch

SOURCE The Quaker Oats Company

