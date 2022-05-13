The Queen is Here…

Kushae Announces Letoya Luckett as New Brand Ambassador Timed to Women's Health Month (May)

The Music Artist, Entrepreneur and Celebrity Mom has partnered with the All Natural, OB/GYN Created Brand to Raise Awareness for Feminine Health and Wellness

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Women's Health Month (May), Kushae (pronounced koo-SHAY), the first OB/GYN created, plant-based feminine care system, is proud to announce Celebrity Mom LeToya Luckett as its official Brand Ambassador. Kushae is the first feminine health and hygiene company to launch a major global celebrity campaign, focused specifically on helping women become bold, unapologetic, and fearless about making their feminine health a priority. Kushae, a Black-owned and women-led business, continues to dismantle the stigmas and barriers women face in speaking about their feminine health and wellness. This month, to celebrate LeToya as the newest member of the Kushae family, the brand will offer anyone making a purchase over $50 a chance to win 1 of 5 autographed products (must use code LETOYA).

For Kushae Co-Founder and CEO, Kimba Williams, choosing LeToya Luckett as the company's first Brand Ambassador was a natural choice.

Williams shared, "Women are craving real, credible, honest sources of information about feminine and intimate health. We chose LeToya Luckett as our Kushae's Brand Ambassador because of her passion for healthy living. We welcome her unique perspective as a woman of color, Mom, and health advocate to help spread the word about the importance of using natural, chemical-free products."

LeToya Luckett commented, "I am excited to work with Kushae. As the proud Mom of two beautiful children, I understand how the different phases of life can change a woman's body. I support Kushae's simple, science-backed natural products and welcome the opportunity to spread positive information to educate women about the importance of their feminine health and wellness."

Kushae is turning the feminine health industry upside down in more ways than one. Co-Founder & CEO, Kimba Williams recently raised $1.25M through venture capital/angel investors, making her one of the first 100 Black women to do so. Launched in 2018 with exhibits and expos, the company literally worked to reach and support women one "Kushae" at a time. By 2020 they had achieved triple revenue year over year growth and debuted in Whole Foods Market. The brand has since been featured in global publications including Essence, Vogue, NBC News, and more.

Despite popular trends in the feminine care space, Kushae's mission and values of always putting women first remain the bedrock of the brand. Led by co-founder Dr. Barbara McLaren (aka Dr. Barb), a Board-Certified OB/GYN, Kushae uses the highest quality natural, plant-based ingredients in every formula to create unique products that are highly effective and manufactured in the USA. Education-driven, the brand focuses on helping women to make informed decisions about their own health; creating avenues for open dialogue where they can feel comfortable and confident about learning about their bodies. Kushae also encourages women to develop feminine health routines and to be more proactive and intentional about their feminine wellness.

To learn more about Kushae, please visit https://www.kushae.com/. The brand is currently available at Kushae.com and on Amazon, in addition to other e-commerce retail partners. Follow us on social media, twitter.com; facebook; and instagram.

