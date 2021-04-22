The Queen of Everyday Glam Emily Loftiss Shares Spring Beauty Secrets With TipsonTV

ATLANTA, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --This will be a spring like no other as the world is slowly opening back up. Many people are starting to think about how to look their best this year, as they emerge from quarantine and the winter season. Popular beauty expert Emily Loftiss has turned her love of fashion into an amazing career; she shares her super secrets for affordable, everyday glam!

ACHIEVING SPRING BEAUTY

Spring beauty is all about the science. More importantly, spring beauty is about the using products that have the science to back them. Check out the latest innovation from Vichy Laboratoires. Their LiftActiv Supreme H.A. Wrinkle Corrector is formulated with 1.5 percent PURE Hyaluronic Acid, for a visible filling effect, along with Vitamin C and their mineral-rich Vichy Volcanic Water. It is clinically proven to decrease wrinkles by 47% and fine lines by 60% in just six weeks. The fragrance-free serum is suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin, and can also be used around the eyes. This anti-wrinkle serum is both dermatologist and ophthalmologist tested. For more information, visit www.vichyusa.com.

TAKING CARE OF OUR HAIR

Hair care is always a top beauty concern. Stress, lack of sleep, and hormone changes can contribute to unhealthy hair. Viviscal Hair Therapy, known for their clinically proven hair growth tablets, has a line of mix-in powder supplements designed to address both the symptoms and root causes of hair concerns for hair health. It comes in three forms; Stress Relief, Beauty Rest and Post-Baby, all formulated with ingredients that help form the foundation for healthy, gorgeous hair. Each powder comes in a pre-measured packet that can be added to any hot or cold beverage, making it an easy addition to any daily routine. They can be also taken before or after the brand's Hair Growth supplements. Find them at Viviscal.com, Walgreens, Amazon, and other major retailers.

MORE BEAUTY TIPS

It is important to have the right styling tools and a favorite luxury hairdryer is T3! They recently launched the Featherweight 3i Dryer exclusively at Costco, and for a limited time, it is just $70. The 3i Dryer comes with Ion Air Technology, which means it delivers the smooth, shiny results that people know and love from T3, but in less time. It has three heat and two speed settings, designed for all hair types, making it the perfect tool to upgrade any hair routine. It would make a great gift for Mom, especially since from April 14 through Mother's Day it is $30 off the original price!

