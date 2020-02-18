The Quell Foundation Receives Grant from the AmerisourceBergen Foundation for Lift the Mask Documentary

NORTH FALMOUTH, Mass., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Quell Foundation is proud to announce that it received a grant from the AmerisourceBergen Foundation, an independent not-for-profit charitable giving organization focused on supporting health-related causes that enrich the global community. The funds will go toward screenings of The Quell Foundation's documentary, Lift the Mask - Portraits of Life with Mental Illness.

"This generous grant allows The Quell Foundation to continue normalizing the conversation around mental health and co-occurring substance use disorders which may accompany them, through national screenings of 'Lift the Mask Portraits of Life with Mental Illness," said The Foundation CEO Kevin M. Lynch. "The stigma experienced by millions of Americans living with a mental health challenge and the directly correlating misuse of opioids is a barrier to treatment we must work tirelessly to overcome. Lives are depending on it."

The Opioid Resource Grant Program builds off of continuous and ongoing efforts through the AmerisourceBergen Foundation to support and advance ideas from innovative non-profit, grant-funded organizations, in an attempt to redefine best practices across the country in the fight against the opioid epidemic.

The Quell Foundation, Inc.

North Falmouth, MA - The Quell Foundation strives to reduce the number of suicides, overdoses, and the incarceration of people living with a mental health illness. We work to accomplish this by encouraging people to share their stories, increasing access to mental health services, providing a pipeline of future mental health care professionals, and training first responders to recognize mental health crisis warning signs amongst their own.

Visit www.TheQuellFoundation.org to learn more about the Masquerade Ball, the "Lift the Mask - Portraits of Life with Mental Illness" documentary, or for general information about The Foundation. The Quell Foundation, Inc. is a National 501(c)(3) not-for-profit foundation - Tax ID 47-5127883

AmerisourceBergen Foundation

The AmerisourceBergen Foundation is an independent not-for-profit charitable giving organization established by AmerisourceBergen Corporation to support health-related causes that enrich that global community. The Foundation aims to improve the health and well-being of its patient populations – both human and animal – by investing in its communities. Through strategic partnerships and community collaboration, the Foundation works to expand access to quality healthcare and provide resources to ensure prescription drug safety. For more information, visit www.amerisourcebergenfoundation.org .

