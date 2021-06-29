The rabbi of the United Arab Emirates, Rabbi Levi Duchman, while fixing the mezuzah at the Israeli Embassy in Abu Dhabi: "There aren't many places in the world where you can safely lead a Jewish lifestyle without fear the way you can in the Emirates. I am convinced that this is only the beginning, and invite Jews worldwide to come to the Emirates"

The rabbi of the United Arab Emirates, Rabbi Levi Duchman, who fixed the mezuzah at the entrance to the Israeli embassy, noted that "fixing a mezuzah is a symbol that has accompanied and protected the people of Israel for generations. I am excited and thank God for being able to take part in this mission. For the past 7 years, since fixing the first mezuzah in my home in the UAE, I have met masses of people who have all, without exception, only praised the Jewish people and expressed their longing for fruitful cooperation with Jews from all over the world. The Jewish community in the Emirates is warmly received and I say wholeheartedly that there are not many places in the world where it is possible to lead a Jewish lifestyle safely and without fear as is the case in the Emirates. For this we must of course thank His Majesty Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and the leadership of the United Arab Emirates; with their support and actions, they are the ones who make it all possible. I am convinced that this is only the beginning and invite Jews from all over the world to come to the Emirates. They will find a safe place here; a thriving and growing economy and a supportive community. All this has contributed to the Jewish community's growth and will please God make it one of the world's most developed communities".