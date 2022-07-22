The Race of Gentlemen Celebrates Ten Years of the Finest Automotive Beach Racing in the World

The tenth anniversary of T.R.O.G. in Wildwood will feature thrilling, non-stop exhibition style beach racing, live music, a kid's area, food and beer vendors, and much more. This year, The Race of Gentlemen is proud to welcome its newest sponsor, American Metal Customs, and their team of passionate fabricators, technicians, designers, and metal workers. "It's a dream come true to have American Metal involved with The Race of Gentleman," said Josh Allison, Master Builder and Fabricator at American Metal. "I have loved this event ever since it launched, and I know firsthand how inspiring and exciting it is to see these vintage pieces of American history racing down the beach with the ocean as a backdrop. Our custom-built and restored vintage cars and motorcycles will be a perfect complement to these events and add to the excitement of the entire weekend." American Metal Customs will play a key role in expanding the event footprint in Wildwood and beyond, while also showcasing a suite of custom-made and restored vintage motorcycles and automobiles at T.R.O.G. Additional sponsors include Bell Helmets and Harley Davidson.

Spectators and racers from all over will be able to enjoy the speed and excitement during the non-stop vintage hot rod and motorcycle action that will soon be going down the popular sandy beach straightaway. Tickets for Wildwood are available now at theraceofgentlemen.com. Stay tuned for more details about upcoming events by joining the #trog conversation on social and following T.R.O.G. on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

About The Race of Gentlemen:

The inaugural Race of Gentlemen was held in 2012 on the beach in Asbury Park, NJ, just days before Hurricane Sandy made landfall. Auto enthusiasts from all over attend T.R.O.G. to race their vintage roadsters, hotrods, and motorcycles down a sandy beach straightaway in front of thousands of spectators. The Race of Gentlemen continues to grow and garner international recognition, laying the groundwork for additional exhibitions and races around the world. For more information, visit theraceofgentlemen.com and follow T.R.O.G. on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

About American Metal:

American Metal, founded in 2021 by North American Motor Car and Master Builder and Fabricator Josh Allison, is an award-winning custom shop specializing in full custom car and motorcycle builds and restorations that showcase the glamour and raw elegance of vintage design coupled with the grit and pride of hand-made American craftsmanship. By focusing on individuality, creative freedom and high-end design, American Metal appeals to iconic individuals of all walks of life that have an appreciation for timeless design, personal freedom, vintage craftmanship and hand-made products. For more information, visit www.americanmetalcustom.com and follow American Metal on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

SOURCE The Race of Gentlemen