NEW YORK, April 11, 2019



About this market

Motocross and auto racing, which include motorbike and car racing, are gaining popularity across the globe. These motocross and auto racing sports have attracted many participants and fan base across the globe. This is further supported by the growing formation of associations and improved and dedicated infrastructure for racing sports events. The high popularity of these events has consecutively fueled the demand for racing gears such as racing apparel. Motocross and auto racing sports are high-intensity, fast-paced, and life-risking sports that make it mandatory for participants to adopt specific gears such as racing apparel. The participants of the racing sports are supposed to wear specific and standard apparel, such as racing suits, racing jackets, trousers, and undergarments, to keep themselves safe from any injury that may happen due to accidents during the event. Therefore, growth in popularity of racing sports events will consecutively fuel the demand for racing apparel. Analysts have predicted that the racing apparel market will register a CAGR of 6% by 2023.







Market Overview

Product innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization

Progressive innovation and advances in terms of design and technology have changed the demand and preferences of customers, which, in turn, has fueled the demand for innovative products. Changing consumer demands have compelled vendors to continually engage in product R&D to sustain in the competitive market environment.

Intense competition among vendors leading to price war

The global racing apparel is fragmented with the presence of various international, regional, and local/domestic vendors. Global vendors invest heavily in R&D to come up with a wide range of advanced protective racing apparel. A price war can impact the vendors' profit margin strategy. Global players reduce their product price when competing with regional and local players. Thus, the market's value growth is impacted by the reduced average selling price of the products.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the racing apparel market during the 2019-2023



Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be moderately fragmented and with the presence of several vendors. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



