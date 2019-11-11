NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The radiation dose management market is projected to register a CAGR of 16.7% during the forecast period.



The radiation dose management market is projected to reach USD 447 million by 2024 from USD 206 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 16.7%. Growth in this market is driven by the increasing use of medical imaging modalities due to the rising incidence of chronic diseases, increasing concerns over radiation dose exposure, growth in the installed base of radiology equipment, and growing awareness on radiation dose management. On the other hand, the lack of standardized procedures and dose protocols for radiation dose management for healthcare organizations is a major market challenge.



Radiation dose management solutions segment to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

Based on product & service, the radiation dose management market is segmented into radiation dose management solutions and radiation dose management services.The radiation dose management solutions segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The increasing adoption of radiation dose management solutions by healthcare providers owing to the growing regulations regarding ionizing radiation across the globe is the major factor supporting the growth of this segment.



Fluoroscopy and interventional imaging segment to register the highest growth in the radiation dose management market during the forecast period.

Based on modality, the radiation dose management market is segmented into computed tomography (CT), fluoroscopy and interventional imaging, mammography, and nuclear medicine.The fluoroscopy and interventional imaging segment is projected to witness the highest growth in the radiation dose management market during the forecast period.



The increasing demand for radiological intervention and fluoroscopy procedures, rising awareness among patients and other healthcare stakeholders regarding radiation exposure, and the growing need to comply with state and federal laws applicable to fluoroscopy and interventional procedures are the major factors supporting the growth of this segment.



Europe is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In this report, the radiation dose management market is segmented into four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).The market in Europe is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.



The growth in this market is primarily driven by government initiatives such as the EuroSafe Imaging campaign, guidelines in European countries (such as the European Directive for radiation dose management) to reduce patient radiation exposure, growing need for the multi-country integration of health information, and the need to curtail the rising healthcare costs.



Breakdown of Profiles of Primary Participants:

• By Company Type: Tier 1: 20%, Tier 2: 45%, and Tier 3: 35%

• By Designation: C-level: 30%, Director-level: 20%, and Others: 50%

• By Region: North America: 35%, Europe: 24%, Asia Pacific: 25%, and the Rest of the World: 16%



Key players in the radiation dose management market include Bayer AG (Germany), GE Healthcare (US), PACSHealth, LLC (US), and Sectra Medical Systems (Sweden). Other prominent players in this market include Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan), Novarad Corporation (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Agfa HealthCare (Belgium), Canon (Japan), and Qaelum N.V. (Belgium).



Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the radiation dose management market by product & service, modality, end user, and region.Apart from comprehensive geographic product analysis and market sizing, the report also provides a competitive landscape that covers the growth strategies adopted by market players over the last three years.



In addition, the company profiles include the product portfolios, developments, and strategies adopted by prominent market players to maintain and increase their shares in the market. Market research data, current market size, and forecast of the future trends will help key market players and new entrants to make the necessary decisions regarding product offerings, geographic focus, change in strategic approach, and levels of output to remain successful in the market.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

This report will enable both established firms and new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, will help these firms garner greater market shares. Firms purchasing the report can use any one or a combination of the below mentioned five strategies for strengthening their market shares.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the radiation dose management market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the product approvals, R&D activities, and product launches in the radiation dose management market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments, and product portfolios of the leading players in the radiation dose management market

• Market Development: Detailed information about emerging markets. The report analyzes the market for various radiation dose management across geographies

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the radiation dose management market



