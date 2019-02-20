NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market

RF MEMS switches are one of the primary components integrated into cellular base stations in telecommunication networks for switching applications. RF MEMS switches are integrated into transmitter and receiver circuits where they help in switching filters to get access to different bands of frequencies band without rebooting the system. The demand for RF MEMS switches in telecommunication networks is high owing to the increased deployment of the 4G/5G network infrastructure. The growing demand for efficient communication networks in emerging economies and the development of multiple smart city projects has increased the deployment of 4G networks. Furthermore, the rapid growth of loT networks and the increased demand for high-speed Internet connectivity have led to the rapid deployment of 5G networks. The demand for RF MEMS switches is on the rise due to the growing investments in telecommunication network infrastructure; which will drive the global RF MEMS market during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have predicted that the radio frequency (RF) MEMS market will register a CAGR of almost 37% by 2023.



Market Overview

Increasing demand for loT devices

The increasing adoption of RF MEMS in loT devices. loT devices are small, low-cost, ubiquitous smart devices connected to a network that enables them to carry out data sensing and communication functions without human intervention.

Complexities in manufacturing RF MEMS

The increasing adoption of innovative technologies and developments in wired and wireless communication standards across the application segments such as automotive, consumer electronics, telecommunication, and satellite communication are accelerating the adoption of RF MEMS. Therefore, the absence of standardized manufacturing processes for RF MEMS, coupled with the increase in design complexities, can lead to high lead times, which can impact the growth of the RF MEMS market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The growing focus on vendors partnerships will enable players in the RF MEMS market to establish a strong supply network by scaling up their production capacities. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



