Several rising initiatives by research institutes are impacting the radiodermatitis treatment market growth during the forecast period. Existing vendors are further striving to evaluate the therapeutic efficacy of a wide range of radiodermatitis treatment products for leveraging their product portfolio. Researchers from different universities are using low-intensity laser therapy in breast cancer patients for preventing and controlling the symptoms of this health condition. As a result, initiatives by several research institutes will lead to the radiodermatitis treatment market growth during the forecast period. Analysts have predicted that the radiodermatitis treatment market will register a CAGR of over 4% by 2023.







The rising number of public and private healthcare organizations



Promoting awareness about radiodermatitis diagnosis and treatment and increasing the adoption of radiodermatitis products. This will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Advent of novel radiation equipment with fewer side-effects



The global radiodermatitis treatment market is currently witnessing the advent of novel radiation equipment with fewer side-effects, leading to a decrease in demand for radiodermatitis drugs, thereby hindering the market growth.



The market appears to be moderately fragmented with the presence of several market players. Several vendors are focusing on the concept of moisture therapy, which involves moisturizing the wound area to promote natural cell repair while giving the injured cells sufficient time to recover. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



