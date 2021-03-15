The Real Brokerage Inc. Broadens Its Tech-Powered Real Estate Brokerage to Wisconsin with the Addition of Top Real Estate Group and Agents

TORONTO and NEW YORK, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Real Brokerage Inc. (Real) (TSXV: REAX) (OTCQX: REAXF), a national, technology-powered real estate brokerage in the United States, today announced its expansion to Wisconsin with the addition of a leading real estate group, Inventure Realty Group, and other top agents in the Madison and Milwaukee metro areas.

Kathleen "Sona" Olson joins Real as Designated Managing Broker in Wisconsin. Kenneth Kaiser, founder of Inventure Realty Group in Madison, Wisconsin, joins Real.

Inventure Realty Group is a 90-agent Madison-based real estate group sold 960 homes in 2020 worth US $283 million in closed volume. Local entrepreneur and UW-Madison alum Kenneth Kaiser founded Inventure in 2007 after learning the business from his parents and later making his mark as a top newcomer at Keller Williams. In 2014, his former colleague and fellow alum Kathleen "Sona" Olson joined him at Inventure as managing broker. Sona has over 20 years of experience as a broker in Wisconsin and is a third generation REALTOR®. She spent the first 12-years of her career working with her father, a residential real estate developer, learning about land development and the residential market.

Driven by its family roots in the business, Inventure's mission is to return as much value as possible to agents with the belief that well-supported agents provide the best service to clients. In 2021, Real presented an opportunity to expand on Inventure's education platform and its mission to provide their agents with the best support possible. The next-generation brokerage that Real presents is an "opportunity we cannot afford to lose for our agents or our company," said Kaiser, who will be taking on the role of Wisconsin growth leader at Real.

"The question we had was how do you keep growing when the model for real estate is changing?" said Kaiser. "We look at Real as a great opportunity for the agents, one that we could never offer them, with additional financial opportunities, technology and national footprint. It gives our agents a way to build other revenue sources and be associated with something bigger."

"Real is shaking up the traditional models in our industry. It's exciting that we can be involved and help build a foundation here for our agents," said Olson, who has signed on to be Real's Designated Managing Broker in Wisconsin.

"We are excited to launch Real in Wisconsin with Inventure Realty Group's local recognition for extraordinary service and the shared desire to provide agents in the Badger State with the best platform for growth possible," said Real co-founder and CEO Tamir Poleg.

Additional agents who joined in Real's launch in Wisconsin include the following:

John Glassbrenner with Newfangled Realty in the Chippewa Valley

with Newfangled Realty in the Chippewa Valley Jacqueline Knight and Guy Lofts in Verona

and in Danice Kalscheur with NextHome Metro in Madison

with NextHome Metro in Mary Lausted in Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls

in and Leah Marsh in Appleton

in Omar Ortiz with Flamboyant Real Estate Group in Milwaukee

with Flamboyant Real Estate Group in Brian Redlich and Mike Lu with the Real Estate By Redlich Team in Milwaukee .

Guy Lofts served as associate broker for Real's Wisconsin launch. Lofts brings over 20 years of experience to the role, including leadership positions at eXp Realty and Keller Williams. He is known for identifying talent, providing vision, recruiting, training and motivating agents.

"At Real I look forward to helping both customers and agents achieve the American dream through best-in-class technology and the most compelling opportunities for agents with competitive splits, stock purchase programs and revenue sharing," said Lofts.

About Real

Real ( www.joinreal.com ) is a technology-powered real estate brokerage operating in 25 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. Real is building the brokerage of the future, together with agents and their clients. Real creates financial opportunities for agents through better commission splits, best-in-class technology, revenue sharing and equity incentives.

