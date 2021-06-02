The Real Brokerage Inc. Expands to Arizona

Phoenix Area Real Estate Broker Kimberly Ryan Named Regional Growth Leader

TORONTO and NEW YORK, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Real Brokerage Inc. (Real) (TSXV: REAX) (OTCQX: REAXF), a technology-powered real estate brokerage that has a fast-growing network of brokers, today announced it is expanding to Arizona. With this news, Real is now operating in 31 states and the District of Columbia.

As part of the expansion, Real has appointed local real estate broker, Kimberly Ryan, as regional growth leader. Kimberly has been a trusted source in the real estate industry since 2004, including serving as designated broker for a boutique brokerage, managing broker for Realty One Group, and senior vice president of agent development and education for national brokerage, eXp Realty LLC. She also served as the executive director of eXp University. She is a professional speaker, coach and certified continuing education instructor as well.

"At Real, I am looking forward to building on the education and training programs the company offers to all of its agents, as well as using smart technology to reduce complexity and increase flexibility for agents and their clients," said Ryan. "Real's model is competitive in the scope of virtual brokerages, but it's also compelling because it has a very strong value proposition for their agents. It is an extremely busy time for real estate, so I felt this was a perfect time to join the growing team."

"We are confident Kimberly's contributions to the team will help power Real in the West," said Real co-founder and CEO Tamir Poleg. "The real estate market in Arizona is growing and we see Kimberly playing a key role in building strong relationships with agents and clients in this area."

In addition, Robert Vivante will be serving as the designated broker for the state of Arizona. He comes to Real with several years of brokerage experience and is licensed as a broker in California and Arizona.

Real provides state-of-the-art technology that improves the home buying experience for buyers, sellers and agents. Agents have the ability to advance all tasks and processes related to the transaction through Real's platform, which makes for a better, quicker, and smoother operation for all parties involved.

Corporate Update

Real also announced today that pursuant to Real's stock option plan, on May 25, 2021, an aggregate of 100,000 options were granted to certain officers of Real. The options will vest over a three-year period. Additionally, on May 27, 2021, pursuant to Real's restricted share unit plan, an aggregate of 8,000 restricted share units were granted to certain officers of Real. The restricted share units will vest over a three-year period.

About Real

Real ( www.joinreal.com ) is a technology-powered real estate brokerage operating in 31 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. Real is building the future, together with agents and their clients. Real creates financial opportunities for agents through better commission splits, best-in-class technology, revenue sharing and equity incentives.

