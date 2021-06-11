The Real Brokerage Inc. to Begin Trading on NASDAQ

Fast-Growing Real Estate Tech Platform Now Operating in 31 States

NEW YORK and TORONTO, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Real Brokerage Inc. (Real or the "Company") (TSXV: REAX) (OTCQX: REAXF), a fast-growing, technology-powered real estate brokerage now operating in 31 states, announced that its common shares have been approved for listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market.

Real provides state-of-the-art technology that improves the homebuying experience for buyers, sellers and agents. Agents have the ability to advance all tasks and processes related to the transaction through Real's platform, which makes for a better, quicker, and smoother experience for all parties involved. The company has generated impressive traction, seeing a 90 percent increase in agents signing on year-over-year, with a total number now topping 2,300.

Trading of Real's shares on the Nasdaq is expected to begin at the market open on June 15, 2021 under the symbol "REAX" and will continue trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the same symbol.

"Listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market represents another important milestone in Real's development, as we continue to experience rapid agent growth and geographic expansion," said Tamir Poleg, co-founder and CEO of Real. "We believe this Nasdaq listing will enhance shareholder value through improved visibility and increased trading liquidity."

A successful listing on Nasdaq is subject to the Company's satisfaction of all applicable listing and regulatory requirements, including, but not limited to, registration of its Common Shares with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and satisfaction of the Nasdaq initial listing criteria, including stock price.

"Real is forging the path for the future of the industry by carving out an important and growing segment in the booming real estate and technology space," said Deven Parekh, Managing Director at Insight Partners. "The company's rapid growth and expansion demonstrates there is a significant opportunity for this business model as an alternative to the conventional real estate brokerage houses and algorithm-driven tech companies. This is another important milestone for the company's growth and we are excited to watch the team scale the Real platform to the next level."

About Real

Real ( www.joinreal.com ) is a technology-powered real estate brokerage operating in 31 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. Real is building the brokerage of the future, together with agents and their clients. Real creates financial opportunities for agents through better commission splits, best-in-class technology, revenue sharing and equity incentives.

Contact Information

Press, for more information, please contact:

The Real Brokerage Inc.

Ryan Birchmeier

[email protected]

201-564-4221

Investors, for more information, please contact:

Hayden IR

James Carbonara

[email protected]

646-755-7412

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "likely" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, without limiting the foregoing, information relating to the timing of the listing of the Common Shares on NASDAQ.

Forward-looking information is based on assumptions that may prove to be incorrect, including but not limited to Real's business objectives, expected growth, results of operations, performance, business projects and opportunities and financial results. Real considers these assumptions to be reasonable in the circumstances. However, forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. These factors should be carefully considered and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Real cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and Real assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release, and the OTCQX has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

SOURCE The Real Brokerage Inc.

Related Links

http://www.joinreal.com

