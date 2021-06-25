The Real Estate Roundtable Commends Bipartisan Efforts in Reaching Infrastructure Agreement

"Americans depend on safe and efficient roads, bridges, and mass transit to commute all across the country. Our nation's buildings and the people in them depend on reliable supplies of water, power, and broadband to function, and meet the evolving demands of business and individual tenants. In turn, infrastructure and real estate are synergistic, and have a two-way relationship," said Jeffrey DeBoer, President and CEO of The Real Estate Roundtable. "The package has potential to impact GDP, promote job growth, keep the U.S. competitive with other countries that are massively investing in their own infrastructure, and expand the overall economy."

"The Roundtable remains committed to working with lawmakers and our national real estate organization partners to provide additional data, research or assistance to ensure policies are fair, productive and will benefit the overall economic health of all American communities," DeBoer added.

The Real Estate Roundtable brings together leaders of the nation's top publicly-held and privately-owned real estate ownership, development, lending and management firms with the leaders of major national real estate trade associations to jointly address key national policy issues relating to real estate and the overall economy.

SOURCE Real Estate Roundtable

Related Links

http://www.rer.org

