The Real Story of Biracial Children is Finally Told

CENTRAL VALLEY, Calif., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Are your children biracial, mixed, black, Hispanic, mulatto, multiracial or some other term? Do your grandchildren, nieces or nephews wonder what to call themselves? Do your students ask what people should call them? A frank discussion on the pros and cons of the fight for proper racial terminology is key to the new book by Susan Graham, Born Biracial: How One Mother Took on Race in America.

Born Biracial

Racial identification is important and often fraught with controversy within families. A seasoned speaker on multiracial Americans, Susan Graham will bring your listeners and readers into the discussion of the millennia, as biracial children continue to boom in the United States.

Susan Graham, the White mother of two biracial children whose father is Black, tells the true story of how she brought an invisible population to the forefront and started the multiracial movement. The emotional memoir of her marriage to a CNN anchor, being a mother to biracial children, divorce, and remarriage are woven into the story. In Born Biracial: How One Mother Took on Race in America, Graham's sometimes turbulent personal story will make you cheer for the underdog in battles against the government and other minority organizations.

You'll be touched by the cover comments from baseball Hall of Fame legend Rod Carew, whose daughter died for the lack of a biracial bone marrow donor. Graham's fight for children over 30 years is a fascinating personal story which is woven into the discussion of race in America. She started a simple advocacy and ended up smack in the middle of a national civil rights movement. Born Biracial is also an important primer for advocates of all kinds of issues.

Susan Graham is founder, president, and executive director of Project RACE (Reclassify All Children Equally). Specializing in race/ethnicity and public policy and an advocate for civil rights, Graham has testified before congressional committees in Washington. She has also been published in The New York Times, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, The Orlando Sentinel, and in other major newspapers and magazines. Graham lives in California's Central Valley

Graham will be speaking and signing books at Barnes & Noble at the Fresno location on June 8 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. to begin the national celebration of Multiracial Heritage Week.

Contact:

Kathleen Kaiser

805-607-6717

215213@email4pr.com

www.bornbiracialbook.com

SOURCE Susan Graham