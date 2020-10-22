The Real Tarzann Michael Holston Officially Launches 'Keepin' It Real' Podcast

MIAMI, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Animal enthusiast The Real Tarzann Michael Holston recently announced his new podcast, "Keepin' it Real." The social media star aims to provide a more in-depth look at his life, discussing various topics with new guests every episode.



Holston, who currently has roughly 6.5 million followers on Instagram alone, has built up a brand as one of the world's most recognizable animal enthusiasts. His passion for animals and the ability to relate to his fans has allowed him to grow in just a few short years.

Why a podcast?



Social media is great for photos and short videos, but Holston hopes to provide another form of entertainment for fans wanting a bit more. The podcast is going to give the listeners an in-depth discussion on a variety of topics. While most of the topics will revolve around animals, he hopes to bring in guests from different walks of life to have entertaining discussions.



Podcasts are nothing new, but Holston believes that his take on the growing form of media is different from the rest. His first release is right around three hours long, giving listeners a ton of content to sift through if they want. A person can listen to the whole thing or jump around and find the segments that appeal to them the most. Video availability matters to Holston, but people who listen to audio-only will still find it to be worth the effort of listening while doing other things.

Availability



Currently, the new podcast is available on The Real Tarzann YouTube channel only. Unlike many podcasts, Holston feels it is crucial to have a visual option for those who want to watch instead of only listen. On occasion, some of the podcast topics can benefit from visuals, and that is when the video comes in handy.



Traveling is a significant part of Holston's career, so this opens up the opportunity to talk with different people in all corners of the globe. It can make scheduling a bit of a hassle, but Holston sees it as a positive overall. As the podcast grows, more people will want to have conversations with one of the most interesting men on Instagram today. Just as Holston prepares many questions for each guest, those guests will have the opportunity to interact with Holston and ask about the animals he has encountered as well.

Expectations



In the first podcast, Holston has a lengthy discussion with Eric Damier, the founder, and CEO of Earth Pix. The two have crossed paths numerous times and share many similar interests as they explore the world. They touch on various topics ranging from their most apparent passions to growing on social media throughout the years.

Holston says that listeners should expect people with successful social media pages to make up the future guest list. He hopes to keep viewers on their toes with new people from all walks of life, keeping the topics fresh instead of rehashing the same things every single time.



Tapping into that passion every person has on specific topics is the biggest key for Holston to turn this into a success. There is no set release date for additional podcasts, but those interested should subscribe and turn on new video notifications on YouTube to be first in line for new releases. This is the latest way for Holston to grow as a personality, as well as something fans have requested for a while.

