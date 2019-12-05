The Real Value of Medtech Markets, 2019 Report - Explore the Global Medical Orthopaedics Market and Relevant Background 2011-2023

DUBLIN, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Real Value of Medtech Markets: The Impact of Currency Movements" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive picture of the global medical orthopaedics market and relevant background, using the latest data and expert analysis. The report covers the top 160 markets by estimated US dollar value in 2019.



Highlights

For the period covered by this report (2011-2023), growth in the global MedTech market is estimated at an average of 4.0% when measured in US$ terms. In Euro terms, it is a little higher at 5.0%. The most striking difference, however, is when growth is looked at in local currency terms; it rises to an average of 18.2%.

In terms of broad geographic region, the disparity is greatest in the Middle East / North Africa and Africa regions, at 28.0% and 14.4%. It is the lowest in Europe at only 7.9%.

While most countries experience higher growth in local currency terms, there may be a number of reasons for this. Chief among these are rising domestic price levels and/or currency depreciation. The two are of course inter-related, and the country pages in this report allow some comparisons to be made.

The disparity between local growth and US$ growth can be seen as a rough index of market volatility over the 2011-2023 period, and the following overview pages present some broad conclusions regarding this.

