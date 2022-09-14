The Recording Industry's Music Performance Trust Fund Announces More than $165,000 in Scholarships Granted Throughout North America

Established by major music recording labels, the MPTF distributed 120 scholarships to benefit aspiring professional musicians and children of professional musicians

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A scholarship program utilizing assets of the recording industry's Music Performance Trust Fund has granted more than $165,000 to 120 students.

The MPTF's Music's Future scholarship revives an initiative from the 1990s that supports aspiring professional musicians studying at the post-secondary level. The 30 recipients attend colleges and universities in geographically diverse areas, including:

"We are constantly learning. It's important to learn what we can to share with younger generations," wrote one student. Tweet this “Music’s Future scholarships will open doors for students studying music performance, education, therapy, and conducting,” said Dan Beck, Trustee of the recording industry's Music Performance Trust Fund. “Music benefits cultures and communities,” continued Beck, "and we are pleased to help more young people learn, play, teach, and express themselves through music – and to encourage us all to make and appreciate music.”

Berklee College of Music , Boston, MA

, Canadian Mennonite University, Winnipeg, MB

Florida State University , Tallahassee, FL

, Memorial University of Newfoundland , St. John's, NL

, Morehouse College , Atlanta, GA

, Stephen F. Austin State University , Nacogdoches, TX

, Towson University , Towson, MD

, University of Georgia , Athens, GA

, University of Hawaii at Manoa , Honolulu, HI

Students wrote about themselves and their futures in music:

"I want to teach students how to express themselves through music and show them music is something deeper than playing notes on a page."

"I come from a Mexican immigrant family so I'm the first in my family to graduate from college and, more specifically, music school."

"We are all students in this world, constantly learning. What's important is that we learn as much as we can and share it with younger generations."

"As an African American.... I feel as if it's my job to help make change."

A complete list of Music's Future 2022 scholarship recipients can be viewed here: https://musicpf.org/home/musicsfuturescholars/

More than 90 students whose parents are members of the American Federation of Musicians received the MPTF's Music Family scholarships to pursue higher education and become leaders in their chosen fields. More than 33% are studying for music-related careers. The MPTF established this scholarship fund in June 2020 to encourage AF-M member families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

About the MPTF : The recording industry's Music Performance Trust Fund is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit public service organization whose mission is to support admission-free, live events performed by professional musicians throughout the United States and Canada. We seek to enrich the lives of the public, young and old, through music, and to contribute to the public's knowledge and appreciation of music. We also seek to make music and music education an exciting experience, and to expand it to every child's life experience. The MPTF was established more than 70 years ago by recording companies including Sony Music, Universal Music Group, and Warner Music Group. Interested parties may contact Hepburn-Beaty at [email protected] or visit www.musicpf.org.

