THE RECOVERY STORE and MEETING SPACE Offer Healing to All Those in Need

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lives are being touched and people are being HEALED from addiction with love and support at THE RECOVERY STORE and THE MEETING SPACE. The Las Vegas community has found themselves in the grips of alcoholism, gambling, childhood trauma, sexual addictions, drug problems, and other vices that cause depression, anxiety, homelessness, and suicide. With this community resource many have discovered a way out; faith and genuine help; an open, inclusive, and accepting environment like none other. Over 80 meetings a week offer encouragement, understanding, and recovery. They even include an amazing space for children to play in while the parent engages in their healing.

Anyone can find the help. No excuses! They have meetings for EVERYBODY. Whether someone is looking for a place to enhance their spiritual awareness, dive into their intuition, strengthen their relationships, find balance in their life THERE IS A SOLUTION.

The owners have committed themselves to recovery, a balanced life and service. People are getting better, lives are being saved, and hope is being found where they least expected it. There is no longer a need to suffer in silence. YOU ARE NOT ALONE.

THE RECOVERY STORE offers a huge selection of medallions, books, CD's, T-shirts, magnets, mugs, and inspiring and uplifting products. Everything from jewelry to hats, key chains to book covers are bound with a POSITIVE MESSAGE of hope.

THE MEETING SPACE is now available to rent for events, gatherings, and business meetings. The space features audio/visual capabilities, a huge screen with a high-end projector, club lighting, various sized rooms, recording capabilities, and the perfect atmosphere for your event. THE MEETING SPACE is currently the setting for THE CLEAN SCENE, a night club atmosphere that is drug and alcohol-free. It is on the first Saturday of the month. It is a way to meet others in RECOVERY and dance the night away.

The mission of THE RECOVERY STORE and THE MEETING SPACE is killing the stigma and fears associated with addiction so that nobody suffers in silence, and instead, all can learn to KEEP COMING BACK because IT WORKS IF YOU WORK IT.

Contact:

Lisa Trevino

702-726-9218

230030@email4pr.com

TheMeetingSpace.com

SOURCE The Recovery Store