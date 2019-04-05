The Recycling Partnership and Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, with Love Beauty and Planet, Help Expand Curbside Recycling Collection in Nashville

FALLS CHURCH, Va., April 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A combined $2.8 million grant from The Recycling Partnership and the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) with special support from beauty brand Love Beauty and Planet will more than double the frequency of recycling collection in Nashville and Davidson County, from once a month to every other week.

The Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County (Metro Nashville) will use the multi-million-dollar grant to buy 16 collection vehicles and provide 8,000 additional recycling carts to households, allowing them to access curbside recycling services. The Recycling Partnership will also provide funding and expert technical assistance to Metro Nashville to implement a jurisdiction-wide education and outreach campaign to support its curbside recycling program.

"We have a high quality of life here in Nashville, but it's my job to always work to improve it," said Mayor Briley. "By upping recycling collection and enhancing our education campaign around it, we can continue to make our city greener and more sustainable. I am grateful for these grants and our partners in this effort. I know it will go a long way towards making our city an even more beautiful place."

The recycling improvement program will affect more than 139,000 Metro Nashville households and is expected to be fully implemented by early 2020.

"TDEC is pleased to be able to offer this funding to Nashville to support its waste reduction goals," said Greg Young, TDEC deputy commissioner. "This will impact a large amount of Tennesseans and, ultimately, the broader region as we look to support reducing the amount of waste sent to landfills across the state."

"This funding from the Partnership and TDEC enables us to positively impact a massive amount of Davidson County residents," say Mark Sturtevant, Metro Nashville Public Works Director. "We've been waiting a long time to go from monthly to every-other-week collection. Public Works is thrilled to finally be able to improve our recycling program and collect more quality recyclables at the curb."

"The grant to Metro Nashville is a powerful example of how partnership can drive real change," says Rob Taylor, Director of Grants and Community Development at The Recycling Partnership. "TDEC's support combined with donations from our funding partners, especially Love Beauty and Planet, make this work possible. Increasing collection frequency and growing access to recycling service while providing education to residents is a comprehensive model for recycling success."

"Love Beauty and Planet believes that small acts of love can make the planet a little cleaner, greener, and more beautiful. We see recycling as one such small act that individuals can do that adds up for a big impact," says Molly Landman, Global Brand Director for Love Beauty and Planet. "We're thrilled to contribute proceeds from our Carbon Tax Fund to support the transformation of recycling in the city of Nashville and The Recycling Partnership's work across the country to help Americans recycle more and recycle better."

About The Recycling Partnership

The Recycling Partnership ( recyclingpartnership.org ) is a national nonprofit organization that leverages corporate partner funding to transform recycling for good in states, cities and communities all across America. As the only organization in the country that engages the full recycling supply chain from the corporations that manufacture products and packaging to local governments charged with recycling to industry end markets, haulers, material recovery facilities, and converters; The Recycling Partnership positively impacts recycling at every step in the process. The Recycling Partnership has served more than 1,000 communities and counting with best-in-class tools, data, resources and technical support, helped place 500,000 recycling carts, reached 50 million households, and helped companies and communities invest more than $37 million in recycling infrastructure. In doing so, The Recycling Partnership has created meaningful social, environmental, and economic change. By the end of 2019, the nonprofit change agent estimates it will have diverted 230 million pounds of new recyclables, saved 465 million gallons of water, avoided 250 thousand metric tons of GHG, and driven significant reductions in targeted contamination rates.

About TDEC

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) exists to protect the state's natural resources and preserve its natural wonders, enhancing the quality of life for all Tennesseans. The department meets its responsibility through the dual roles of the Bureau of Environment and the Bureau of Parks and Conservation. Learn more at www.tn.gov/environment .

About Metro Nashville Public Works

The mission of the Department of Public Works is to deliver a wide range of services that help define the quality of life for Nashville and Davidson County's residents, businesses and visitors by ensuring a safe and convenient complete streets transportation infrastructure; protecting the environment; and creating cleaner, beautiful, and more livable neighborhoods. Learn more at www.nashville.gov/Public-Works.aspx .

About Love Beauty and Planet

Love Beauty and Planet is a beauty brand that believes that small acts of love make the planet a little cleaner, greener and more beautiful. Love Beauty and Planet delivers brilliant care for your hair and body while carefully evaluating every step of our products' lifecycles with the aim of leaving the planet a little more beautiful than we found it. Love Beauty and Planet contributes $40 per ton of Greenhouse Gas emitted during the creation, manufacture and distribution of its products to a Carbon Tax Fund. This fund is used to support work with The Recycling Partnership, a nonprofit that transforms recycling for good in cities and towns across America. Please visit www.lovebeautyandplanet.com to learn more.

