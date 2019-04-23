The Region's Most Exclusive Fine Dining Experience, La Table Krug by Y, Opens at The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain

Open for reservations as of April 17, The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain, proudly welcomes its 12th restaurant concept to open at the luxury beachfront resort, and this time for an exclusive 16-person experience by award-winning Executive Chef Yann Bernard Lejard (@YBLinc). With the feeling of dining in a 19th century estate house in the country side of France, La Table Krug by Y will take the most discerning of palates on an epicurean 8-course journey of the senses.

"With every bite, a 'rough luxury cuisine d'author' experience unfolds into a symphony of flavors, leaving diners in pure levitation," says General Manager, Bernard de Villèle. "This is my second La Table Krug to open after the St. Regis Mexico City, and I can't wait for our guests and our members to experience the region's most intimate fine dining experience yet."

Rough-Luxury is Maison Krug universe with this art of playing with contrast. Every year, following the dream of Joseph Krug, founder of the House, whom believed in outstanding creations as a source of pleasure, Maison Krug offers the very best, regardless of climate variations. Joining the official Krug Ambassade program, represented in 27 countries all over the world, La Table Krug by Y at The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain will mark the 151st Ambassade, the first-ever in the Middle East and the fourth La Table Krug restaurant concept within the community after Vienna, Mexico City, and Berlin.

A play on words of 'experiment' and 'experience,' the EXPeRiMENCe 0.1 menu by Executive Chef Yann Bernard Lejard unveils a sensual 8-course journey with every bite awakening both the palate and mind. With each dish artfully plated in a Picasso-like form, the menu highlights the most elegant cuisine including signatures like the: Hamour lemon ginger, light foie gras and Oscietra caviar; Local Bahraini vegetables with confit lobster and mango emulsion; and the Elbow Pasta cooked in a risotto style with unctuous coriander, truffle and quail. Desserts will also surprise like the Blueberry Parfait in chocolate crust with coconut coulis and more.

"The menu EXPeRiMENCe will be like a never-ending story with each menu numbered in order to create a unique dining experience for each guest that is never the same. The dishes will change daily based on my inspiration and feelings, and I will ensure a menu that is always daring, playful, unexpected, and most importantly, without limits," says Executive Chef Yann Bernard Lejard.

The table setting will be equally unique. Inspired by the nouveau high fashion concept of 'rough luxury,' guests will dine using only the finest of settings with silver tableware by Christofle, plates by Bernardaud Ecume, crystal glasses by Reidel and even the chef's touch of hand-made local pottery by Bahrain's own Nada pottery. Ambient music will also elevate the experience with house sounds curated from the Krug Music Experience series culminating in a 360 journey of the senses.

La Table Krug by Y is led by Executive Chef Yann Bernard Lejard and Directeur de Restaurant and master mixologist Riccardo Fabian Ciancilla. Nightly dinner service will begin from 7:00 pm to 11:00 pm every Tuesday – Saturday. The 8-course EXPeRiMENCe menu starts at BHD 90 with soft beverages and BHD 120 with special beverage pairings.

For additional information, or to reserve, dial the dining concierge directly at (+973) 1758 6699, or email bahrz.latable.krug@ritzcarlton.com. Follow the hotel on Facebook and Instagram @ritzcarltonbahrain and join the La Table Krug by Y dining conversation using #LTKBY.

About The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company L.L.C

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C., of Chevy Chase, MD., part of Marriott International, Inc., currently operates more than 100 hotels and over 45 residential properties in 30 countries and territories. For more information or reservations, visit the company web site at www.ritzcarlton.com, for the latest company updates, visit news.ritzcarlton.com and to join the live conversation, use #RCMemories and follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR). The Ritz-Carlton is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the new name of Marriott's travel program replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz- Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest® (SPG). The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including earning points toward free hotel stays and nights toward Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.

ABOUT THE HOUSE OF KRUG

The House of Krug was founded in Reims in 1843, by Joseph Krug, a visionary non-conformist with an uncompromising philosophy. Having understood that the true essence of this region creations is pleasure itself, his dream was to offer the very best every single year, regardless of climate annual variations. Paying close attention to the vineyard's character, respecting the individuality of each plot allowed Joseph Krug to fulfill his dream. With a very original approach, he decided to go beyond the notion of vintage to create the fullest expression of this region every year. Thus, he founded a House in which all creations are of the same level of distinction, each illustrating a particular expression of nature.

Six generations of the Krug family have perpetuated this dream, enriching the founder's vision and savoir-faire."

SOURCE The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain

Related Links

http://www.ritzcarlton.com

