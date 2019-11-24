The Regulus: Defining a New Era of Chinese Luxury

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The proliferation of social media has caused a seismic shift in perceptions of wealth. Influencer culture and the emergence of independent, individual thought leaders have inspired a new generation of luxury consumers looking for experiences that match their new tastes. The price tag is not enough. Luxury is a lifestyle. Exclusivity is experiential.

Nowhere is this trend more evident than in China, where a millennial vanguard of luxury-seekers is redefining the elite lifestyle by combining their traditional focus on material goods as status symbols with a demand for access to cutting-edge lifestyle benefits.

Providing access to these experiences is The Regulus, a private membership community based in New York City. Regulus partners with elite restaurants, hotels, nightlife venues, airlines, and various other top-tier service providers to offer premium lifestyle experiences. The Regulus is re-inventing the notion of luxury for a new generation.

Members are privileged access to events including New York Fashion Week and high-end music festivals in major cities across the world. Regular members' galas act as progressive, casual networking summits for members to forge business connections, discuss travel experiences or exchange knowledge of the trends in fashion, design and lifestyle.

Members also benefit from traditional, luxurious cardholders' benefits, including access to global airline lounges and discounts across a variety of world-renowned hotels, restaurants, air travel providers, cruise liners and entertainment venues. Bonus annual benefits have previously included complimentary travel by private jet. Meanwhile, via Regulus concierge, members are offered services as broad as legal advice, exclusive access to best-in-class private tuition in subjects across the academic spectrum and real estate and financial consultancy.

The Regulus was founded by Harvard University Masters Graduate, U.S. Marines Corp reserve and experienced security trader (Series 57 license in Wall St. T3) Yang Gao with a mission statement to reinvigorate staid networking events, offer personalized lifestyle experiences across the globe and to exceed its members' expectations at every turn.

Since its inception in 2015, Regulus has maintained a significant presence at prestigious public events including providing sponsorship at New York Fashion Week and the Asian-American TV Film Festival Golden Oak Award Ceremony. Industry recognition has also come in the form of acclaim from the Boston-China VC Summit and Startup Expo, the Harvard Innovation Lab and the Penn Wharton China Summit.

With an emphasis on curating its offering for Chinese nationals, The Regulus is symbolic of a new era of Chinese luxury, designed for those for whom the pursuit of quality extends to every experience. The Regulus is more than an extension of traditional credit card benefits; it is a comprehensive lifestyle network that grants its members access to the future of luxury.

