The Relentless Collective Launches Executive Communications Practice With 'Ever Wonder' Series

NEW YORK, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Marketing Communications Consultancy, The Relentless Collective, announced today the launch of its Executive Communications practice focused on helping executives across a variety of industries get the recognition they deserve and move people to action.

The Relentless Collective's Executive Communications practice provides white glove service to leaders who are looking to reposition their executive branding, messaging and engagement strategies so their messages more powerfully resonate with their audience(s) and stand out in an evolving landscape. The firm partners closely with executives and their teams to craft, sharpen, and tell their stories – and measure their impact.

The consultancy serves leaders from start-ups to Fortune 500 companies across business-to-business and business-to-consumer categories, including professional services, financial services, technology, fintech, supply chain, lifestyle, and consumer goods. Often referred to as an executive's best kept secret, The Relentless Collective's mission is to protect the privacy of the executives they support, as such, the company does not disclose the names of the executives it works with.

The launch of the practice comes as the firm experiences explosive double-digit year-on-year growth, following the firm's inception three years ago. After observing the important role that executive communication plays in effectively branding campaigns, the firm developed a framework that helps leaders address internal and external stakeholders. The Relentless Collective is now bringing this proven framework to market and launching a separate practice focused on the unique needs of executives, particularly in light of the leadership challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our new practice is a direct response to the needs of our clients," said Sophia Powe, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of The Relentless Collective. "We've had the opportunity to help leaders – across various industries – define and articulate their messaging. To meet their evolving needs, we've developed a strategic framework that helps leaders clearly understand where there are opportunities to own, lead and participate in the conversations shaping their industries. Together, we help leaders create the conversations of today that shape the voices of tomorrow."

To formerly announce its launch, The Relentless Collective has kicked off a new ad campaign that speaks to the self-reflection that many are doing during the COVID-19 pandemic. It is meant to provide some levity during these difficult times while also helping leaders take a purpose-driven approach to the future.

"When uncertainty is the order of the day, the stakes get particularly high for business leaders. Many leaders are looking inward and using this time to evaluate their priorities when it comes to their careers," said Colby Jones, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of The Relentless Collective. "We wanted to launch the practice with something that will bring a smile to people's faces during this time of stress while also recognizing that it's ok to be bold, courageous and think about the future."

As part of the launch, The Relentless Collective is offering executives a complimentary professional brand assessment.

About The Relentless Collective

The Relentless Collective is a full-service marketing communications agency that specializes in helping visionary leaders and brands get the recognition they deserve. Our mission is to change the relationship between agencies and clients by offering transparent, results-driven campaigns built on the spirit of partnership. For additional information, visit www.TheRelentlessCollective.com.

