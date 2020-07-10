The Remarkable CEO Chiropractor Podcast Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary, Produced by FullCast
MINNEAPOLIS, July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "If you're not doing what matters most, it's time to change things up." These are the words of Dr. Pete Camiolo on the one-year anniversary of The Remarkable CEO Chiropractor podcast. In 2019 Dr. Stephen Franson and Dr. Pete Camiolo launched their podcast with the vision of helping chiropractors and other leaders in the medical field bring their businesses to their fullest potential. As doctors have struggled with the routine that comes with their profession, Dr. Stephen and Dr. Pete have changed their mindset and allowed them to plan out a business where they can truly see the results of their success.
As the world continues to find its way through the pandemic, many business owners have felt overwhelmed and uncertain. In this anniversary episode, the doctors discussed the hardships of the pandemic and the effect it had on business, especially the medical field, where small practices have either been brought to a halt or have had to adapt to new safety guidelines not only for staff but their patients.
Instead of causing panic, Dr. Stephen and Dr. Pete offered solutions to their listeners such as adapting to the crisis and figuring out best practices for their business so that CEOs do not need to face the uncertainty that has been felt during this pandemic. The reminder to doctors and business owners is to be leaders, and remember the importance of their influence to those around them.
The Remarkable CEO podcast continues to inspire chiropractors and other business owners to move from owning a job to owning a business. Dr. Stephen and Dr. Pete will continue to inspire others with their words to ensure that all doctors and business owners live to their true potential and follow their passion.
