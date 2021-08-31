The REMM Group Adds 272 Multifamily Units to Management Portfolio with The Addition of Riverside County and Orange County Apartment Communities

The amenity-rich evRIA New Diamond Valley features a BBQ picnic area, business center, controlled access gate, clubhouse, swimming pool, spa/hot tub, night patrol, a dog park and a Parcel Pending locker system. The spacious apartments have open floor plans and feature air conditioning, ceiling fans, in-unit washers and dryers, efficient appliances, extra storage, large closets, and some units include fireplaces.

"Each of these communities have great locations that residents love," said Sara D'Elia, CEO of The REMM Group, "evRIA is just 15 minutes away from Diamond Valley Lake, and walking distance to shopping plazas, schools and restaurants. Nearby recreational opportunities including Echo Hills Golf Course and hiking trails.

Huntington Cove is just four miles from the beach and a block from Beach Boulevard. It's close to shopping and recreation and just a short walk to Huntington Central Park East and Talbert Lake."

The Orange County location offers spacious studio, one, two or three-bedroom floor plans. Living space features separate dining space, dishwasher, bathroom vanity area, large closets, fireplace, enclosed patio, and more. A gated parking area with garages is available. The resort-style swimming pool and covered patio are surrounded by lush trees and landscaping.

Convenience to jobs and schools are also key selling points to residents for the properties. Both are surrounded by schools. Huntington Cove is close to Huntington Beach Hospital and Medical offices, and the 405 Freeway. evRIA is located just off Highway 74, near the retail and service hub at W. Stetson Avenue and S. State Street.

The REMM Group manages 19 apartment communities in Orange County, 14 in Los Angeles County, seven in San Diego County and six in the Inland Empire. This includes the new-build, Citron Apartment Homes, currently pre-leasing in Riverside.

The REMM Group is an award-winning IREM Accredited Commercial Real Estate Management Organization (AMO). They specialize in third party management of multifamily, lease up, mixed-use and commercial properties. The REMM Group ranks number one in California as the Best Place to Work Multifamily 2021. For additional information contact Sara D'Elia at (714) 974-1010 x 213, sdelia(at)remmgroup(dot)com.

