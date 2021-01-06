The REMM Group Adds 453 Apartments to Their Southern California Multifamily Management Portfolio

Christine Dales, The REMM Group COO, said, "The COVID-19 pandemic created tremendous difficulties for multifamily management. Property owners weigh heavily how a company has dealt with these challenges in selecting management. The REMM Group adjusted rapidly, adapted, and worked hard to keep everyone up to date. We are proud that these two outstanding properties recognized that, selecting The REMM Group."

Sara D'Elia, CEO of The REMM Group added, "Personalized attention from senior management is the niche advantage our regional company offers. That direct attention by the most experienced talent in our company gives us agile leadership to respond to COVID 19. It's hard for national companies to match that. More and more commercial property owners recognize that Southern California has unique challenges. It takes in-depth local and regional knowledge to manage at the highest level."

Paradise Gardens Apartment Homes offers studio, one-bedroom, one-bath and two-bedroom, two-bath units ranging from 365 to 898 square feet. Community amenities include an Olympic sized swimming pool, fitness center, yoga studio, luxurious spas, off-street parking, basketball, and tennis courts.

Towne Centre at Orange is a multifamily community that offers residents three pools with cabanas, double pane windows and covered parking with storage. Many of the apartments include newer cabinets, granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances.

D'Elia said, "I know these two new properties will benefit from the dedication and creativity of our teams. They have excelled this year. Beyond virtual tours, sanitation protocols, and countless zoom meetings, they even found ways to relieve the boredom of stay-at-home orders for residents. We held COVID-safe resident appreciation events and had a successful virtual toy drive."

The REMM Group is a woman owned IREM Accredited Commercial Real Estate Management Organization (AMO). They specialize in third party management of multifamily, lease up, mixed-use and commercial properties in Southern California. The REMM Group ranks as the Best Place to Work Multifamily 2021 for Southern California in the annual Best Places to Work Multifamily® list. For additional information contact Sara D'Elia at (714) 974-1010 x213, sdelia(at)remmgroup(dot)com.

SOURCE The REMM Group

Related Links

https://www.remmgroup.com/

