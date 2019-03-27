NEW YORK, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The reporter gene assays market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.1%.

The reporter gene assays market is expected to reach USD 2.6 billion by 2024 from an estimated USD 1.6 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 10.1%. Growth in this market is driven by increasing funding for cell-based research, the growing applications of gene expression, and a rising preference for cell-based assays. However, the high cost of cell biology research is expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent during the forecast period.



By end user, the academic and research institutes segment is projected to have the largest market share during the forecast period (2019–2024).

On the basis of end user, the reporter gene assays market is segmented into academic and research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, hospital and diagnostic laboratories, and contract research organizations.The academic and research institutes segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2019.



The large share of this end-user segment can be attributed to the increasing government initiatives towards drug discovery and life science R&D activities.



The cell signaling segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the reporter gene assays market is segmented into gene regulation, protein interaction, cell signaling pathways, and promotor structural & functional analysis. The cell signaling applications segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR owing to its importance in several cellular functionalities such as cell differentiation, cell fate determination, and cell growth, and advanced applications of cell signaling in life science sectors such as biotechnology, molecular biology, and microbiology.



APAC is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global reporter gene assays market in 2019.On the other hand, the APAC region is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the large population in China and India, rising geriatric population, and increasing incidence of chronic diseases.



Also, owing to the high growth opportunities in the APAC region, many manufacturers are expanding their global manufacturing bases to this region. With their low-cost manufacturing advantage, China and India are regarded as the most profitable manufacturing and R&D locations by manufacturers.



The breakdown of primary participants was as mentioned below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1–35%, Tier 2–45%, and Tier 3–20%

• By Designation: C-level–35%, Director Level–25%, and Others–40%

• By Region: North America–45%, Europe–20%, Asia Pacific–30%, and RoW–5%



The prominent players in the global reporter gene assays market are Merck KGaA (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Promega Corporation (US), Abcam plc (UK), PerkinElmer (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Geno Technology (US), GeneCopoeia, Inc. (US), InvivoGen (France), PromoCell (Germany), and Biotium (US).



Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the various reporter gene assays products and their adoption pattern.It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the global reporter gene assays market for different segments such as products, applications, end users, and regions.



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in this market along with their company profiles, product offerings, and recent developments.



Reasons to Buy the Report

The report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would help them garner a greater share. Firms purchasing the report could use one or any combination of the below-mentioned five strategies for strengthening the market.



This report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the global reporter gene assays market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the global reporter gene assays market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging regions by product, application, end user, and region

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the global reporter gene assays market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and products of leading players in the global reporter gene assays market



