The Republic of Argentina Announces Execution of Supplemental Indentures

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 4, 2020, the Republic of Argentina entered into the third supplemental indenture to its indenture dated June 2, 2005 and the second supplemental indenture to its indenture dated April 22, 2016, giving effect to the modifications proposed in its invitation of April 21, 2020, as most recently amended and restated on August 17, 2020, and substituting any remaining bonds of the series listed in the next sentence for new bonds issued by the Republic. The supplemental indentures affect the following series of bonds: USD Discounts due 2033 (ISIN No. US040114GL81), USD Discounts due 2033 (ISIN No. XS0501194756), USD Discounts due 2033 (ISIN No. XS0501195050), Euro Discounts due 2033 (ISIN No. XS0205545840), Euro Discounts due 2033 (ISIN No. XS0501195134), Euro Discounts due 2033 (ISIN No. XS0501195308), USD Pars due 2038 (ISIN No. US040114GK09), Euro Pars due 2038 (ISIN No. XS0205537581), USD 6.875% Bonds due 2021 (ISIN Nos. US040114GW47 and USP04808AA23), USD 5.625% Bonds due 2022 (ISIN Nos. US040114HK99 and USP04808AL87), USD 4.625% Bonds due 2023 (ISIN No. US040114HP86), Euro 3.875% Bonds due 2022 (ISIN No. XS1503160225), Euro 3.375% Bonds due 2023 (ISIN No. XS1715303340), Swiss Franc-denominated 3.375% Bonds due 2020 (ISIN No. CH0361824458), USD 7.500% Bonds due 2026 (ISIN Nos. US040114GX20, USP04808AC88 and US040114GS35), USD 6.875% Bonds due 2027 (ISIN Nos. US040114HL72 and USP04808AM60), USD 5.875% Bonds due 2028 (ISIN No.US040114HQ69), USD 6.625% Bonds due 2028 (ISIN Nos. US040114HF05 and USP04808AJ32), USD 7.125% Bonds due 2036 (ISIN Nos. US040114HG87, USP04808AK05 and US040114HE30), Euro 5.000% Bonds due 2027 (ISIN No. XS1503160498), Euro 5.250% Bonds due 2028 (ISIN No. XS1715303779), USD 7.625% Bonds due 2046 (ISIN Nos. US040114GY03, USP04808AE45 and US040114GU80), USD 6.875% Bonds due 2048 (ISIN No. US040114HR43), USD 7.125% Bonds due 2117 (ISIN Nos. USP04808AN44, US040114HM55 and US040114HN39) and Euro 6.250% Bonds due 2047 (ISIN No. XS1715535123). More information, and any further notifications with regards to this invitation, will be available at: https://sites.dfkingltd.com/argentina.

SOURCE Republic of Argentina