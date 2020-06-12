The Republic of Argentina Extends Expiration of its Prospectus Supplement (as defined below)

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Republic of Argentina (the " Republic ") today announced that it has extended further the expiration of its invitation (the " Invitation ") made to holders of certain eligible bonds (the " Eligible Bonds ") listed in the Prospectus Supplement dated April 21, 2020 (as amended and supplemented from time to time, the " Prospectus Supplement ") to submit orders to exchange their Eligible Bonds for new bonds pursuant to the terms and subject to the conditions described in the Prospectus Supplement from 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on June 12, 2020, to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on June 19, 2020 (the " Expiration "), unless further extended or early terminated. Accordingly, assuming that the Republic, among other things, does not further extend the Expiration or terminate the Invitation early, the Invitation Period (as defined in the Prospectus Supplement) is extended through the new Expiration, the Results Announcement Date (as defined in the Prospectus Supplement) shall be on June 22, 2020 or as early as practicable thereafter, and the Execution Date, the Effective Date and the Settlement Date, each as defined in the Prospectus Supplement, shall be on June 25, 2020 or as early as practicable thereafter.

Since the prior extension of the Invitation, the Republic remained proactively engaged in discussions with various investor groups, advanced possible adjustments to the Invitation and received investors' feedback as well as further suggestions over different paths to improve recoveries. The Republic is analyzing these suggestions with a view to maximizing investor support while preserving its debt sustainability goals. Argentina firmly believes that a successful debt restructuring will contribute to stabilizing the current economic condition, alleviating the medium and long-term constraints on Argentina's economy created by its current debt burden and returning the country's economic trajectory to long term growth. Argentina and its advisors intend to take advantage of this extension to continue discussions and allow investors to continue contributing to a successful debt restructuring.

The Republic has engaged BofA Securities, Inc. and HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. to act as dealer managers for the Invitation and Lazard to act as financial advisor. D.F. King is acting as exchange, tabulation and information agent. Any questions or requests for assistance regarding the Invitation may be directed to BofA Securities, Inc. at +1 (888) 292-0070 (toll free) or +1 (646) 855-8988 (collect) or HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. at +1 (888) HSBC-4LM (toll free) and +1 (212) 525-5552 (collect).

The Republic has filed registration statements (including a base prospectus) and the Prospectus Supplement with the Securities and Exchange Commission to register the New Bonds (as defined in the Prospectus Supplement) for the offerings to which this communication relates. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus in those registration statements and other documents the Republic has filed with the Securities Exchange Commission for more complete information about the Republic and such offerings. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov. Alternatively, Holders (as defined in the Prospectus Supplement), or custodians for such holders, of Eligible Bonds may obtain a copy of the prospectus and the Prospectus Supplement by contacting the dealer managers by calling any one of the numbers above or D.F. King at its email address ([email protected]) or telephone number (+1 : (800) 341-6292 (Toll Free)/+1 (212) 269-5550 (collect)/ +44 20 7920 9700) or by download, following registration, via: https://sites.dfkingltd.com/argentina.

Important Notice

Forward-Looking Statements

