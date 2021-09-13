The Republic of Indonesia announces invitation to submit offers to sell the Old Bonds for cash
Sep 13, 2021, 01:02 ET
JAKARTA, Indonesia, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Republic of Indonesia
The Republic of Indonesia ("the Republic") announced today that it is inviting holders of the bonds set forth in the table below (collectively, the "Old Bonds" and each, a "series" of Old Bonds) to submit offers (the "Offers") to sell the Old Bonds to the Republic for cash. The invitation to submit Offers to sell Old Bonds for cash described in this announcement is referred to as the "Invitation." The full terms and conditions of the Invitation are described in the Invitation for Offers dated September 13, 2021 (the "Invitation for Offers").
|
Old Bonds
|
Outstanding Principal Amount as of September 13, 2021
|
Maturity Date
|
Series
|
ISIN
|
CUSIP
|
Fixed Price (per U.S. $1,000 Principal Amount)
|
3.750% Global Bonds due 2022
|
U.S.$2,000,000,000
|
April 25, 2022
|
Regulation S
|
USY20721BC22
|
Y20721BC2
|
U.S.$1,022.00
|
Rule 144A
|
US455780BK15
|
455780BK1
|
2.950% Global Bonds due 2023
|
U.S.$1,000,000,000
|
January 11, 2023
|
SEC-registered
|
US455780CC89
|
455780CC8
|
U.S.$1,035.00
|
3.375% Global Bonds due 2023
|
U.S.$1,500,000,000
|
April 15, 2023
|
Regulation S
|
USY20721BD05
|
Y20721BD0
|
U.S.$1,048.00
|
Rule 144A
|
US455780BL97
|
455780BL9
|
5.375% Global Bonds due 2023
|
U.S.$1,000,000,000
|
October 17, 2023
|
Regulation S
|
USY20721BH19
|
Y20721BH1
|
U.S.$1,102.50
|
Rule 144A
|
US455780BP02
|
455780BP0
|
5.875% Global Bonds due 2024
|
U.S.$2,000,000,000
|
January 15, 2024
|
Regulation S
|
USY20721BJ74
|
Y20721BJ7
|
U.S.$1,124.00
|
Rule 144A
|
US455780BQ84
|
455780BQ8
|
4.450% Global Bonds due 2024
|
U.S.$750,000,000
|
February 11, 2024
|
SEC-registered
|
US455780CG93
|
455780CG9
|
U.S.$1,092.00
|
4.125% Global Bonds due 2025
|
U.S.$2,000,000,000
|
January 15, 2025
|
Regulation S
|
USY20721BG36
|
Y20721BG3
|
U.S.$1,105.50
|
Rule 144A
|
US455780BT24
|
455780BT2
|
4.750% Global Bonds due 2026
|
U.S.$2,250,000,000
|
January 8, 2026
|
Regulation S
|
USY20721BN86
|
Y20721BN8
|
U.S.$1,149.00
|
Rule 144A
|
US455780BV79
|
455780BV7
The Republic intends to spend a maximum of U.S.$1.25 billion (the "Maximum Cash Consideration") for the aggregate Purchase Price (as defined below) of and accrued interest on the Old Bonds purchased pursuant to the Invitation. The Republic reserves the right to increase or decrease the Maximum Cash Consideration in its sole discretion and to terminate the Invitation for any reason. If the Maximum Cash Consideration is not sufficient to purchase all of the Old Bonds offered, Offers for any series of Old Bonds may be subject to proration at the Republic's sole discretion to accept or not accept any or all Offers for any reason, subject to applicable laws. In such scenario, the Republic reserves the right to accept significantly more or less (or none) of Old Bonds of any one series as compared to any other series of Old Bonds.
The consideration for the Old Bonds tendered and accepted for purchase pursuant to the Invitation (the price of any Bond being referred to as the "Purchase Price") will be fixed price set forth in the table above. In addition, the Republic will pay accrued and unpaid interest on the Old Bonds accepted for purchase up to (but not including) the Settlement Date (as defined below). The Republic intends to pay the aggregate Purchase Price of the Old Bonds purchased pursuant to the Invitation and accrued interest and expenses to be borne by the Republic in connection with the Invitation from the proceeds of a contemplated offering and sale by the Republic of one or more series of new bonds (the "New Bonds").
The Invitation is subject to certain conditions, including the successful offering and sale by the Republic of the New Bonds on terms and conditions acceptable to the Republic and collectively providing sufficient funds to pay the aggregate Purchase Price and accrued interest and expenses to be borne by the Republic pursuant to the Invitation (the "Financing Condition").
The Invitation expires at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on Friday, September 17, 2021, unless the Republic, in its sole discretion, extends it or terminates it earlier (such date and time, the "Expiration Deadline"). Holders of the Old Bonds will not have withdrawal rights with respect to the Invitation.
No later than 10:00 a.m., New York City time, on Monday, September 20, 2021, or as soon as practicable thereafter (such date, the "Announcement Date"), the Republic will announce whether the Financing Condition has been satisfied, the principal amount (if any) of each series of Old Bonds accepted for purchase and the proration factors (if any). If the Invitation is consummated, the date on which the Republic pays for the Old Bonds being purchased pursuant to the Invitation (the "Settlement Date") is expected to be Thursday, September 23, 2021, or as soon as practicable thereafter, subject to any extension of the Expiration Deadline.
The information in this announcement is only a summary. You may request a copy of the Invitation for Offers by contacting the Dealer Managers or the Tender and Information Agent at the addresses and telephone numbers set forth below, or you may download the Invitation for Offers at the Invitation website at https://bonds.morrowsodali.com/roi.
This announcement is not an offer or a solicitation of offers. The Invitation is made solely by means of the Invitation for Offers. The Invitation does not constitute, and may not be used in connection with, an offer or solicitation by anyone in any jurisdiction where an offer or solicitation is not authorized or in which the person making such offer or solicitation is not qualified to do so or to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such offer or solicitation.
|
THE OFFEROR
Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Indonesia
Gedung Frans Seda, 2nd Floor
Jl. Dr. Wahidin No.1
Jakarta 10710
Indonesia
|
DEALER MANAGERS
|
BofA Securities, Inc.
Attention: Liability Management Group
One Bryant Park
New York, NY 10036
United States
Telephone (U.S. Toll Free): +1 (888) 292 0070
Telephone (U.S.): +1 646 855 8988
Telephone (London): +44 20 7996 5420
Email: [email protected]
|
Citigroup Global Markets Inc.
Attention: Debt Syndicate Desk / Liability Management Group
388 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10013
United States
Telephone: +852 2501 2692/
+1 212 723-0859/
+44 20 7986 8969
Email: [email protected]
|
Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, Singapore Branch
Attention: Debt Origination & Advisory
168 Robinson Road
#23-00, Capital Tower
Singapore 068912
Telephone: +65 6535 4988
Email: [email protected]
|
The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited
Attention: Liability Management Group
Level 17, HSBC Main Building
1 Queen's Road Central
Hong Kong
Telephone: +852 3941 0223 / +44 20 7992 6237 /
+1 212 525 5552
Email: [email protected]
|
UBS AG Singapore Branch
Attention: Liability Management, SEA
9 Penang Road
Singapore 238459
Telephone: +65 6495 8623
Email: [email protected]
|
TENDER AND INFORMATION AGENT
|
Morrow Sodali Ltd
|
In Hong Kong:
Unit 23-106, LKF Tower
33 Wyndham Street, Central
Phone: +852 2319 4130
|
In Stamford:
470 West Ave., Suite 3000
Stamford, CT 06902
Telephone: +1 203 609 4910
|
In London:
103, Wigmore Street
W1U 1QS
Telephone: +44 20 4513 6933
|
Email: [email protected]
Invitation Website: https://bonds.morrowsodali.com/roi
SOURCE The Republic of Indonesia
