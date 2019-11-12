The Reputation Exchange Plc Signs Letter of Intent with the Italian Company Olidata S.P.A

LONDON, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Reputation Exchange Plc. (REPX), a subsidiary of Right of Reply Plc, has signed a Letter of Intent with Olidata S. P.A a leading technology public company in Italy.

REPX, a UK-based company, is offering innovative technology services to create a "reputation marketplace" that valorizes the reputation of celebrities, sports personalities and brands, while safeguarding digital identity, promoting community and encouraging fun interaction among people that share the same passion.

REPX offers a range of fintech products including electronic payment systems and online trading products.

REPX is set to launch two online platforms: The Friendship Platform, with the PayFAN/FUN prepaid card® and the Be Friend® app, plus the Reputation Exchange platform, where Passion Securities Trading® will take place.

Under the agreement, REPX grants to Olidata, the exclusive right to produce, manage and sell REPX retail products for Italy. The Letter of Intent is aimed at structuring conditions leading to a bigger merger with the Olidata Group.

Olidata, founded in Cesena in 1982 as a Software House specialized in accounting software, has been one of the leading European manufacturers of IT and Office Automation products and services in both the public and private sector, featuring hundreds of thousand hardware and software systems installed in Europe and Latin America. Listed on the Milan Stock Exchange since 1999, is actually under a restructuring phase that has led to the acquisition of ltaldata S.p.A, which is active in the Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Cities design and e-learning. Olidata has also entered into a commercial agreement with German company Medion AG, a market leader in consumer electronics, listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Thanks to this partnership, the first OlidataIT- branded personal computers and notebooks were recently released.

For more information about The Reputation Exchange Plc and its products, please visit: www.therepx.com

Tel. +39-349-553-0596, E-mail: piero@repx.io

For more information about the Olidata and its products, please visit the website at: www.olidata.com

Investor Relations: Tel. +39-0547-419-111, e-mail: investor.relations@olidata.com

