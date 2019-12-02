The research team at Benzinga, a leading financial news and media outlet, reviewed some of the best Cyber Monday deals on Amazon for 2019

DETROIT, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 6 Best Amazon Cyber Monday Deals for 2019:

33%

off the iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum with Wi-Fi Connectivity

-this Roomba is a good budget friendly model for $100 off on Amazon now

40%

off the Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition Console

-if you want disc free gaming, this is the Xbox is for you

Save

44% off the Echo Show 5 Compact Smart Display with Alexa

-this is $40 off and a great steal to add video to your Amazon Alexa

$81

off the Keurig K-Cafe Coffee Maker

-high-end Keurig at an affordable price on Amazon today

The above items are selling fast; iRobot Corporation's core offering, the Roomba vacuum, is a hot sell this year -- the iRobot Roomba 690 has a 4 star rating, out of 4,965 reviews, making it a favorite amongst owners.

Products like the Xbox, Microsoft Corporation's flagship gaming console, are also selling quickly. Microsoft's highly discounted, non-disc gaming variant comes with Fortnite, Sea of Thieves, and Minecraft content, alongside a wireless gaming remote.

Please note that Cyber Monday deals are only valid for a limited time. To capitalize on similar offers, visit the Amazon Cyber Monday page .

