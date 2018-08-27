The Residences at WatermarkPointe are a Beachfront Paradise

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y., Sept. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- WatermarkPointe, Westchester condos for sale, feature breathtaking beach views and unlimited opportunities to experience waterfront living at its best. WatermarkPointe shares four reasons why the condos at WatermarkPointe are a beachfront paradise.

The beach is right at your backdoor. Living at WatermarkPointe lets you enjoy the beach from the privacy of your own home or from the shoreline with your toes in the sand. Soak up the last lazy, hazy days of summer by gazing at the shoreline from your great room, or step out onto the expansive 30-foot terrace to breathe in the fresh ocean air. Grab your beach chair, sunscreen, book, and umbrella to bask in the sun on one of the glorious Long Island Sound beaches. Make a day of it with a picnic lunch and watch the sunset. Start up a game of beach volleyball or frisbee with some friends.

The pool is inviting—and refreshing. Take a break from the beach and hang out at WatermarkPointe's resort-style pool. Relax in a lounge chair, swim some laps, or float the day away while admiring the picturesque views.

Local yacht clubs offer the ultimate waterfront lifestyle. WatermarkPointe's residents have access to a multitude of yacht clubs, so there is sure to be one that is a perfect fit. Spend the day indulging in an array of water activities, enjoying endless dining possibilities, or take the boat out and watch the surrounding foliage change from summer greens to autumnal oranges, reds, and browns.

Beachfront living reduces stress levels. Scientific studies have shown that simply looking at the sea not only reduces stress levels but improves overall well-being due to a phenomenon known as "blue space." This occurs when the brain is overloaded with the soothing smell and sound of the water, resulting in a supreme sense of relaxation. Spending time at the beach leaves you rested and energized! The beach has also been known to alleviate depression, enhance creativity, and increase overall happiness.

WatermarkPointe condos in Westchester, NY feature high-end, luxury residences that offer a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to enjoy waterfront living while being close to Manhattan. A strong, hands-on Westchester builder/developer, National Realty and Development Corp, whose diverse background encompasses residential, commercial and retail projects throughout the Northeast, is fully dedicated to creating a spectacular waterfront residential lifestyle. Media Contact: Desiree Freeman, fishbat Media, 855-347-4228, desiree@fishbat.com

