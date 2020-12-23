The Retinal Vein Occlusion Market to Grow with a CAGR of 6.39% for the Study Period 2017-30

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Retinal vein occlusion (RVO) market report delivers an in-depth understanding of the RVO, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Retinal vein occlusion market trends, current treatment practices, emerging drugs, and market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted 7MM Retinal vein occlusion market size, unmet needs, drivers and barriers in the 7MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom) and Japan) for the study period 2017-30.

Few key highlights of the Retinal vein occlusion drug market

The current Retinal vein occlusion treatment market is dependent on anti-VEGF, corticosteroids, laser therapy, and other off-labelled therapies.

Anti-VEGF (including ranibizumab, aflibercept, and bevacizumab) dominates the entire RVO market owing to the greatest improvement they offer.

Laser therapy and steroids account for around 5-10% of the total RVO market share.

and account for around 5-10% of the total RVO market share. The present Retinal vein occlusion drug market comprises only three FDA-approved products for RVO treatment namely Lucentis (ranibizumab, Genentech), Eylea (aflibercept, Regeneron), and Ozurdex (dexamethasone intravitreal implant, Allergan Pharmaceuticals).

The uptake of Avastin (bevacizumab) owing to its cost-effectiveness is also significant in the RVO treatment market as an off-label treatment option.

(bevacizumab) owing to its cost-effectiveness is also significant in the RVO treatment market as an off-label treatment option. Emerging pipeline therapies such as Brolucizumab , ONS-5010 , TLC399 , AR-1105 , and GB-102 are expected to push the market growth considerably during the forecast period 2020-30.

TLC399 , AR-1105 , and GB-102 are in phase II clinical development and are expected to enter the Retinal vein occlusion market in the forecast period (2020–2030).

, , and are in phase II clinical development and are expected to enter the Retinal vein occlusion market in the forecast period (2020–2030). The emerging pipeline therapies are expected to face stiff competition from the presently dominated Anti-VEGF therapies and corticosteroids.

Retinal vein occlusion is the second most common cause of blindness from retinal vascular disease after diabetic retinopathy. It often causes a sudden, painless reduction or loss of vision in older people.

According to DelveInsight's epidemiological analysis, the total Retinal vein occlusion prevalent population in the 7MM is estimated to be 2,308,457 cases in 2020. It is estimated that the prevalence is expected to go on the continuous rise during the study period 2017–2030. Gender-specific prevalence analysis observed a higher female prevalence as compared to males.

The Retina vein occlusion epidemiology and market report provides historical and forecasted insights into the epidemiology of the disorder segmented into:

Total Retinal vein occlusion prevalent cases

Diagnosed Retinal vein occlusion prevalent cases

Gender-specific Diagnosed Retinal vein occlusion prevalent cases

Age-specific Diagnosed Retinal vein occlusion prevalent cases

Type-specific Diagnosed Retinal vein occlusion prevalent cases and

Retinal vein occlusion treated cases

Retinal Vein Occlusion Market Insights

The present Retinal vein occlusion treatment market includes Intravitreal injection of anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) drugs, Intravitreal injection of corticosteroid drugs, Intraocular injections of steroids, Focal laser therapy, Pan-retinal photocoagulation therapy, and Surgical treatment (such as radial optic neurotomy, chorioretinal venous anastomosis, vitrectomy with or without internal limiting membrane peeling). The major goal of treatment remains to stabilize vision by sealing off leaking blood vessels. The available therapies aim to prevent further visual loss and its complications, such as macular edema, ischemia, or neovascularization.This condition often leads to permanent changes in the vision. No treatment option can unblock the retinal veins. The outcome of the treatment also remains unpredictable as in some patients, vision may come back. It has been estimated that about one-third of the cases experience some improvement, about one-third stay the same, and the remaining one-third gradually improve, but it can take a year or more to learn the outcome.

There is no denying that a lot has been achieved to improve the quality of life of patients suffering from RVO, however, despite the advances in pharmacologic therapy, many eyes with RVO continue to lose vision.

The current treatment options only are able to minimize the damage and do not improve vision loss in the long term. Thus, there is a requirement for further research for RVO treatments that may focus on neuroprotective and photoreceptor regeneration therapies to improve sight in patients who have limited vision due to RVO. Key players including Novartis, Annexin Pharmaceuticals, Gene Signal, Ocular Therapeutics, and Asclepix Therapeutics, among others, are investigating their candidates in different stages of clinical development for the treatment of Retinal vein occlusion.

The emerging RVO drug pipeline possesses potential drugs as monotherapies as well as combination therapies that are anticipated to fuel the market size growth. Looking at the present unmet needs prevalent in the Retinal vein occlusion market, the need for the treatment regimen that focuses on restoration of the vision and at the same time is affordable. No doubt that with the entry of biosimilars in the Retinal vein occlusion market, the market growth is expected to experience a dip in the forecasted period 2020-30, along with the fear of the failure of the investigation products in the trials at the later stage of development, which can also put breaks in the growth of the RVO market size.

However, besides emerging therapies, high awareness regarding the symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, and management of the condition among the patients and physicians due to the better availability of advanced healthcare resources are expected to give a decent push to the RVO market size despite the presence of a few barriers. Overall, the Retinal vein occlusion therapeutics market is further expected to increase in the forecast period (2020–2030).

Retinal vein occlusion Marketed Therapies

Lucentis (ranibizumab): Genentech

Ozurdex (dexamethasone intravitreal implant): Allergan Pharmaceuticals

Eylea (aflibercept): Regeneron

Avastin (Off labelled)

Retinal vein occlusion Pipeline Therapies

Brolucizumab (RTH258/ESBA1008): Novartis Pharmaceuticals

TLC399 (ProDex): Taiwan Liposome Company

AR1105: Aerie Pharmaceuticals

GB-102: Graybug Vision

ONS5010/Lytenava (bevacizumab): Outlook Therapeutics

Scope of the Report

Geography Covered : 7MM - The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), Japan .

: 7MM - , EU5 ( , , , , and the ), . Study Period : 3-year historical and 11-year forecasted analysis (2017-2030).

: 3-year historical and 11-year forecasted analysis (2017-2030). Markets Segmentation : By Geographies, By Therapies (Forecasted + Historical).

: By Geographies, By Therapies (Forecasted + Historical). Companies Covered : Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Taiwan Liposome Company, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Graybug Vision, Gene Signal International, AsclepiX Therapeutics, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Genentech, Allergan, Outlook Therapeutics and others

: Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Taiwan Liposome Company, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Graybug Vision, Gene Signal International, AsclepiX Therapeutics, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Genentech, Allergan, Outlook Therapeutics and others Analysis : Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies, Attribute Analysis.

: Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies, Attribute Analysis. Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's View

Table of Contents

1 Key Insights 2 Executive Summary of Retinal Vein Occlusion 3 SWOT Analysis 4 Retinal Vein Occlusion Market Share (%) Distribution Overview at a Glance: By Country 5 Disease Background and Overview: Retinal Vein Occlusion 6 Retinal Vein Occlusion Epidemiology and Patient Population 7 Retinal Vein Occlusion Current Treatment Practices 8 Retinal Vein Occlusion Unmet Needs 9 Retinal Vein Occlusion Patient Journey 10 Key Endpoints 11 Retinal Vein Occlusion Marketed Therapies 12 Retinal Vein Occlusion Emerging Therapies 13 Retinal Vein Occlusion 7 Major Market Analysis 14 The United States Retinal Vein Occlusion Market Size 15 EU5 Retinal Vein Occlusion Market Size 16 Japan Retinal Vein Occlusion Market Size 17 KOL Views 18 Market Access and Reimbursement of Retinal Vein Occlusion Therapies 19 Retinal Vein Occlusion Market Drivers 20 Retinal Vein Occlusion Market Barriers 21 Recognized Establishments 22 Appendix 23 DelveInsight Capabilities 24 Disclaimer 25 About DelveInsight

