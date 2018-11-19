The Return of the Concierge Doctor

RAMSEY, N.J., Dec. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fox Trail Memory Care Living, a subsidiary of Fox Trail Senior Living, New Jersey's largest network of Alzheimer's and dementia care residences, is pioneering the return of the "house call" physician through a unique and exclusive collaboration with the Prime Medical Director Group. The Prime Medical Director (PMD) partnership represents an exciting inflection point for Fox Trail, as it deepens the senior living organization's commitment to providing extraordinary resident-centered care while strengthening the overall "in-home" experience.

Through the PMD's shared expertise, Fox Trail will be positioned to identify and foster relationships with high caliber clinical specialists in their service areas. Utilizing a care team approach, Fox Trail, along with the Medical Director Group, will provide strong care coordination, concierge preventative treatment, and diagnostic services in-home, within their care communities. The Medical Directors will meet with each patient and family individually to establish a baseline of care, followed by an in-depth medical review conducted alongside lead members of the Fox Trail management team.

"We could not be more pleased to join Fox Trail Memory Care Living at the helm, as we partner in optimizing the accessibility and coordination of care for individuals with Alzheimer's and other forms of memory loss," said Dr. Neal Patel, a PMD partner.

The PMD partnership will include the establishment of in-house therapy. As part of the Fox Trail team, therapists will work holistically with one goal in mind: maximize the comfort and health of residents. This personalized attention along with a full range of specialized services will positively augment Fox Trail's quality and continuity of care; ultimately helping to achieve superior clinical outcomes.



"Prioritizing coordinated care, and bringing the elements of concierge preventative treatment and diagnostic services to Fox Trail will ensure a better quality of life for residents throughout every stage of memory care," shared Fox Trail Senior Living's Managing Partner Michael Eisele. "That is our vision, and that vision will be our resident's success."

About Fox Trail Senior Living: Fox Trail Senior Living, a Ramsey, New Jersey-based senior living organization operates 19 communities throughout the United States. Fox Trail Senior Living offers a full range of personalized senior living services, including assisted living, assisted living alternatives, and care for individuals with Alzheimer's and other forms of memory loss. To learn more about Fox Trail Senior Living and Fox Trail Memory Care Living, please visit: www.foxtrailseniorliving.com .

