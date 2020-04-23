The Reusable Closca Mask - Pre-Order Available to Help Fight the Pandemic

The Closca Mask, initially conceived to prevent smog, pollution, microorganisms and pollen, has found an even more urgent use. This mask is now adapted to be effective protection against Coronavirus. The 6 disposable filters included are the same as those used in FFP2 masks (which are approved for protection against Coronavirus). The filters fit in the inside compartment and, as they do not touch the face, are effective much longer. The mask includes a bag for hygienic storage.

Closka Masks are available in three colours, each with five different strap colours to choose from. They are designed to last - reusable, washable, foldable, and comfortable. The velcro closure allows the size to be adjusted.

The Closca Mask, on pre-sale at closca.com, is a not-for-profit good: the company converts the proceeds from each unit sold into the donation of five surgical masks for vulnerable groups in Spain and abroad. The company will be donating more than 175,000 units to those in need.

Carlos Ferrando, CEO and founder of Closca, wants to raise awareness. "Yes, masks are necessary today, but let's ask ourselves 'why?'. And let's think about what needs to change so that we don't need them anymore."

Closca Design transforms elements of urban reality into new symbols to inspire change and bring sustainability to daily life with minimalist and elegant objects, while also making a difference in terms of social commitment. The company facilitates sustainable urban micromobility with the Closca Helmet, reduces the use of single-use plastic bottles with the Closca Bottle, and now provides the Closca Mask to filter the polluted air of the city and offer protection from disease.

Closca Design's creations have previously won recognition with the Red Dot Design awards in 2015 and 2017 and the Gold prize in the Delta ADI-FAD 2016, and are featured in design collections such as the MoMA and Guggenheim museums in New York, the Centre Pompidou in Paris and the Victoria and Albert museum in London.

