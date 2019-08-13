NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The revenue generated by the North American drug discovery market is expected to escalate from $XX million to $XX million during the projected period of 2019-2027. The North America region is estimated to capture XX% market share in the global drug discovery market by 2027 while evolving at a CAGR of 8.63% during the forecast period. The technological advancements and elevating healthcare expenditure accompanied by other aspects, is fueling the growth of the drug discovery market in the region.

The Canada drug discovery market is driven by surging demand for the small molecule drugs and rising incidences of chronic diseases like cancer.

In Canada, around 30% of total deaths is caused due to cancer, which surges the demand for small molecule drugs in the country, thereby boosting the drug discovery market growth. Also, Canada has good infrastructure and expertise in manufacturing complex for drug discovery, which further fuels the market growth.

COMPETITIVE INSIGHTSSome of the established players in the drug discovery market include Antares Pharma, 3M Company, Bayer AG, Eli Lily, AstraZeneca PLC, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim, and Becton, Dickinson & Company (BD). The dominant companies focus on corporate strategies to maintain a strong position in the market.

