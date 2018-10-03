The revenue of the dermatological drugs market in 2017
Psoriasis, Skin Infection, Acne, Dermatitis, Others
The revenue of the dermatological drugs market in 2017 is estimated at $26.07bn and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% in the first half of the forecast period. Psoriasis drugs segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017, this segment accounted for 36% of the global dermatological drugs market.
Report Scope
- Dermatological drugs market forecasts from 2018-2028
- This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the main submarkets:
- Psoriasis
- Skin Infections
- Acne
- Dermatitis
- Analysis of the Psoriasis drugs market. Revenue forecasts to 2028 are provided for the following drugs:
- Humira
- Stelara
- Enbrel
- Remicade
- Taltz
- Otezla
- Cosentyx
- Analysis of the Skin Infections drugs market. Revenue forecasts to 2028 are provided for the following drugs:
- Cubicin
- Zyvox
- Valtrex
- Canesten
- Lamisil
- Bactroban
- Analysis of the Acne drugs market. Revenue forecasts to 2028 are provided for the following drugs:
- Solodyn
- Epiduo
- Claravis
- Aczone
- Differin
- Abscorical/Epirus
- Ziana
- Doryx
- Analysis of the Dermatitis drugs market. Revenue forecasts to 2028 are provided for the following drugs:
- Bepanthen/Bepanthol
- Protopic
- Dermovate
- Elocon
- This report provides individual revenue forecasts to 2028 for these regional and national markets:
- North America: US & Canada
- Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa (MEA): Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of MEA
Each regional market is further segmented by indication: psoriasis, skin infection, acne, dermatitis and others.
- This report provides discussion on pipeline products in various stages of clinical trials and regulatory approval.
- Our study includes SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Force analysis of the dermatological drugs market.
- Our study discusses the selected leading companies that are the major players in the dermatological drugs market:
- AbbVie
- Amgen
- Bayer AG
- Galderma (Nestle Skin Health S.A.)
- GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)
- Johnson & Johnson
- LEO Pharma
- Merck & Co, Inc.
- Novartis
- Pfizer
Our new report discusses issues and events affecting the dermatological drugs market:
- Highly fragmented and competitive market with significant variations in different geographic regions
- Changing political and regulatory landscape changing the prospects of future products and reimbursement opportunities
- Future paradigm-shifting pipeline products
- Patent expirations
- Launches of new drug categories
- Biosimilars approvals, Biosimilars interchangeability, Biosimilars guidance
