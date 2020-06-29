The REYL Group Launches Its New Image Campaign - "SUCCESS. TOGETHER."

GENEVA, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The REYL Group launches its image campaign with a new brand positioning called "SUCCESS. TOGETHER.", inspired by the collective success of its clients and teams.

Since being founded in 1973, the REYL Group has experienced continual dynamic growth, while remaining true to its entrepreneurial values and desire for innovation. As a banking partner, the REYL Group has adapted and diversified its business model to support its clients in achieving their personal, entrepreneurial and institutional objectives. Its long-term commitment of service quality, client proximity and offering of creative solutions is built on the conviction that success is a collective concept, requiring a combination of individual accomplishments.

Today, the REYL Group is actively pursuing growth across all its markets, supporting a clientele of international entrepreneurs and institutional investors through its Wealth Management, Entrepreneur & Family Office Services, Corporate Advisory & Structuring, Asset Services, and Asset Management business lines.

The REYL Group recently launched several major initiatives including the creation of Alpian, a digital financial services provider for mass affluent clients; Asteria Investment Managers, an impact investment subsidiary; the launch of the Fund Representation Solutions business line; and concluding a sponsorship agreement with Swiss Paralympic.

In order to promote this dynamic growth, the REYL Group is launching an image campaign with a new brand positioning called "SUCCESS. TOGETHER.", illustrating the integral relationship between joint effort focused on a common objective and collective success. This relationship exists both in a purely internal context and in the partnership constructed with clients. This new campaign reflects the character of the brand, built on pushing the limits, the quest for excellence, team spirit and empathy.

Jérôme Koechlin, REYL & Cie Head of Communications, says: "This new campaign illustrates the virtue of team success, celebrated and revealed through strong, coherent and authentic images. It promotes the Group's profoundly human strength in unity, highlighting palpable, genuine and shared emotions. We are convinced that effective action stems from cohesion, optimism and intelligence, both individual and collective. The fundamental values of commitment, ingenuity, empathy and integrity are the pillars of this collective success. Achieving success, together, is what drives us."

François Reyl, CEO of REYL & Cie, adds: "The key elements in the development of our brand positioning are centred around four key focuses which illustrate our core identity as a company: the solid cohesion of our teams within a bank on a human scale, their strong entrepreneurial spirit, a 360° approach favouring integrated and innovative solutions, drawing on the combined expertise of all our employees, and the long-term alignment of interests with our clients."

The creative components of the REYL Group's new brand campaign are being disseminated across all its communication and marketing media. Discover the visuals of the "SUCCESS. TOGETHER." campaign here, along with the campaign film here, produced with the LiveTeams and Habefast agencies.

About the REYL Group

www.reyl.com

Founded in 1973, the REYL Group is an independent diversified banking group with offices in Switzerland (Geneva, Zurich, Lugano), Europe (London, Luxembourg, Malta) and the rest of the world (Singapore, Dubai). The REYL Group manages assets in excess of CHF 13.5 billion and employs more than 220 professionals.

Developing an innovative approach to banking, the Group serves a clientele of international entrepreneurs and institutional investors through its Wealth Management, Entrepreneur & Family Office Services, Corporate Advisory & Structuring, Asset Services and Asset Management business lines.

REYL & Cie Ltd is licensed as a bank in Switzerland and performs its activities under the direct control of the independent Swiss Financial Market regulator (FINMA) and the Swiss National Bank (SNB). The REYL Group's subsidiaries are also regulated by the LPCC in Switzerland, the FCA in the UK, the CSSF in Luxembourg, the MFSA in Malta, the MAS in Singapore, the DFSA in Dubai and the SEC in the United States.

