The RF power semiconductor market size, in terms of value, is expected to grow from USD 10.57 billion in 2015 to USD 31.26 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 15.4% between 2016 and 2022. RF power semiconductor manufacturers have witnessed an increased shipment of devices for various applications such as aerospace & defense, medial, consumer, automotive, and telecommunication and data communication among others. The growing demand for smartphones and the need for higher data rate such as use of LTE and 5G in the near future would drive the RF power semiconductor market.



Aerospace & defense application market to gain maximum traction during the forecast period

The aerospace & defense application market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The defense equipment manufacturers are increasingly using RF power devices for applications in radar systems and avionics.



The growth in the production of defense equipment across the globe owing to increased investment in defense sector is driving the market for RF power semiconductor devices.



APAC market for RF power semiconductor to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

APAC is the largest and the fastest-growing region for RF power semiconductor devices owing to the increasing number of consumers using smartphones and established electronics industry in APAC.The RF power semiconductor market in the North America held the second-largest market size in 2015 and has a steady growth rate.



Despite being a mature market, the growth in the North American market is highly sustainable because of the presence of a large number of manufacturers in the region.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted with key people. The break-up of profile of primary participants is given below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 55 %, Tier 2 – 20%, and Tier 3 – 25%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives – 25%, Managers – 55%, and Directors – 20%

• By Region: North America – 30%, Europe – 20%, APAC – 45%, and RoW – 5%



The key players in the RF power semiconductor market profiled in the report are as follows:

1. Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)

2. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands)

3. Qorvo, Inc. (U.S.)

4. Broadcom Limited (U.S.)

5. Toshiba Corporation (Japan)

6. Qualcomm Inc. (U.S.)

7. M/A-COM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (U.S.)

8. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (U.S.)

9. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)

10. Murata Manufacturing (Japan)



